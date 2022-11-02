"In the end, my attitude was not good enough, I can admit it" - Daniil Medvedev after 2022 Paris Masters 2R defeat to De Minaur

Daniil Medvedev crashed to a second-round defeat at the 2022 Paris Masters on Wednesday, losing 4-6, 6-2, 5-7 to Alex de Minaur. Medvedev was labeled by most as a sore loser, given how he obliterated his racket by repeatedly smashing it on the ground after losing the match.

The Russian had also smashed a microphone attached to the match official's chair earlier in the match, which drew a horde of boos from the crowd. During these moments, Medvedev was also spotted saying something to the chair umpire, leading to speculation that he might be unhappy with the crowd.

But akin to assumptions on social media, the 2020 Paris Masters champion explained during his press conference that he was miffed by the chair umpire's performance in the match and not by the crowd's behavior.

"No, I was not at all talking to the umpire about the crowd," Daniil Medvedev explained. "In my opinion, the crowd was nice, were supporting both players. I would say even, 50/50. That's always nice. So nothing to say about the crowd."

The 26-year-old felt that chair umpire Nacho Forcadell -- who has irked quite a few top players in the past -- did not put up a good performance. Having said that, Medvedev admitted that his petulant behavior after losing the match was also unwarranted.

"In my opinion, umpire didn't do a good match, but when I say it, it's like, I'm not criticizing or something," Medvedev said. "Like, I can do a bad match, for example. And in the end -- how you say it in English -- my attitude was not good enough. So I can admit it."

"In my opinion, he didn't make a good match. But I like Nacho, and I like him as an umpire. I'm talking only about today," he added. "That's the only thing what I was talking to him."

"I think I had my chances to win the match, didn't use them" - Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev [left] walks off the court after losing to Alex de Minaur at the 2022 Rolex Paris Masters

Daniil Medvedev heaped praise on Alex de Minaur's performance during his post-match press conference, pointing out how the Aussie played some sumptuous tennis in the latter's return games.

"I think he played pretty well. I think even third set I had the break up, and he played amazing game on my serve where I served only first serves, and he made some winners," Medvedev said. "So he played well. Didn't miss much."

Medvedev believes he played well for the most part and had chances to beat De Minaur. He credited his opponent for holding firm and crossing the finish line.

"I guess did the right choice of shots many times," he added. "Actually, I think I had my chances to win the match. Didn't use them. And he managed to keep enough pressure on me at the end of the match to win. So, yeah, credits to him, for sure."

