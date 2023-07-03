"In the end, there was no difference" - Andrey Rublev reflects on Wimbledon's ban on Russian and Belarusian players in 2022

Andrey Rublev believes that the Wimbledon Championships' ban on Russian and Belarusian players in 2022 did not make a difference in the world.

The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) decided to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing at Wimbledon last year in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The tournament organizers defended their decision by stating that inviting said players to SW19 would indirectly "benefit" the Russian regime in the form of publicity.

Andrey Rublev was one of the many players who had to skip the grass Major last year, along with the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Aryna Sabalenka, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, and Victoria Azarenka, to name a few.

Earlier this year, Wimbledon organizers announced that they were overturning the ban and that all players were free to compete. Rublev began his Wimbledon 2023 campaign with a win over Max Purcell in the opening round.

At the press conference after the match, the Russian was asked for his views on the ban last year and the impact it had. Rublev stated that a ban was not the best course of action and that banning players made no difference in the larger scheme of things.

"I think we could find the solution. If we really want to help or do what is better for tennis and for the people, I think obviously there was better options. Not just to ban. Because in the end, [there] was no difference. They did only worse to themselves," he said.

"So in the end, yeah, that there was for sure there was options to do much better for everyone. For Wimbledon to take all the benefits from some actions, but it is what it is. Now we are here, and like I said, I'm really happy to be back and to compete," he added.

Rublev also expressed happiness at being able to take part in the tournament once again.

"Obviously I feel really happy to be back, because in general I didn't play much Wimbledon or I was injured or was pandemic or then they ban us. So of course I feel really special and really happy to be back in London to play at one of the best tournaments and. To get a win today was a nice moment," he expressed.

Andrey Rublev to face Aslan Karatsev or Luca Van Assche in Wimbledon 2023 2R

Max Purcell (L) and Andrey Rublev shake hands after their 2023 Wimbledon Championships clash.

At the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, Andrey Rublev became the first men’s player to reach the second round. He defeated Australian Max Purcell 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 on Monday, July 3.

Rublev rallied from 2-5 down in the second set to wrap up the match in straight sets in one hour and 33 minutes. With his 32nd win of the year, his perfect first-round record at Wimbledon continues to remain intact.

The 25-year-old is in good form currently, having finished as the runner-up in Halle last month. He will next face Aslan Karatsev or Luca Van Assche.

