"In in the end, Maria was right" - Maria Sharapova's coach Rick Macci on the Russian's decision to play right-handed

Rick Macci, who was Maria Sharapova's coach during her formative years, mentioned that the Russian player's father Yuri wanted her to play left-handed as she was very good at it. Macc explained that the player, however, chose to play right-handed instead.

Macci said that when Sharapova was 11 years old, she trained with him as a left-hander for a month, but ultimately the Russian found her calling as a right-handed player.

Taking to social media, Macci said Maria Sharapova was right in the end to choose to play right-handed. He wrote:

"When I coached @MariaSharapova at age 11 she was so amazing left-handed her dad Yuri 100% wanted her to switch from righty. We trained 1 month as a lefty. But in the end, Maria was right!"

It also explains why the former World No. 1 used to instinctively hit left-handed forehands in several of her matches, when pushed wide into the corner. Macci described the-then 11-year-old Sharapova's left-handed groundstrokes as 'poetry in motion'.

In an interview in 2019, Rick Macci revealed that it was officials at Maria Sharapova's Florida-based IMG Academy who convinced the Russian's father to let her continue playing right-handed.

"The IMG (Bollettieri) boys caught wind of this and they came down and didn’t want her to change. They kinda convinced the dad," Macci said.

Daniil Medvedev hopes to draw inspiration from Maria Sharapova

Daniil Medvedev at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Daniil Medvedev finds himself in the same situation as Maria Sharapova, who did not enjoy playing on clay courts in the early parts of her career.

Medvedev acknowledged that his performances on clay courts have been sub-standard. To move past his issues on the surface, the Russian revealed that he will take inspiration from compatriot Sharapova.

Sharapova managed to overcome her troubles on the surface with time as she even went on to win two French Open titles, the most for her across all Grand Slams. Medvedev feels that he can follow in Maria Sharapova's footsteps and could also end up dominating tournaments on clay.

"True, I forgot about that. Yes [I can be inspired by Sharapova's journey],” Medvedev said in a conversation with Eurosport.

The Russian divulged that his inefficiency on clay was mainly due to inadequate off-the-ball movement. He observed that he often slides after taking the shot rather than before the shot.

"And that’s true, I never was able to move really well on clay. I slide not before the shot, but after the shot, because I don’t know, maybe I’m scared or something," he asserted.

