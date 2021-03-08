"In every tournament I compete in, it is only the victory that counts" - Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem recently spoke to the media ahead of his Qatar Open fixture against Aslan Karatsev on Wednesday. In his press conference, Thiem revealed how his US Open triumph last year has greatly enhanced what he demands of himself at every event.

Dominic Thiem was unable to live up to expectations at the 2021 Australian Open, where Grigor Dimitrov knocked him out in the fourth round. Even though the Austrian wasn’t fit in his fixture against the Bulgarian, he did not use that as an excuse after his defeat.

For the World No. 4, tasting the success of his first Major title has only increased his desire for glory in every tournament that he participates in.

"(Expectations on oneself have increased) especially after winning the US Open,” Thiem said. "In every tournament, I compete in, it is almost only the victory that counts."

With his exploits in 2020, Dominic Thiem has firmly established himself as one of the favorites at every tournament he features in. But the Austrian explained how unlike some, he needed time to familiarize himself with such a status.

"I'm a bit different from the very young players who were used to being the favorite at every tournament from a very young age,” Thiem added.” I grew into this role more slowly."

Dominic Thiem after his defeat to Grigor Dimitrov at the Australian Open

Dominic Thiem then revealed that he was left overwhelmed by the demands of his trip Down Under, an experience he described as ‘strange.’

"It took me a while to digest the whole thing,” Thiem added. “The whole trip was exhausting in Australia with quarantine. It was a very strange trip."

Having set the bar very high for himself at the event, Thiem was undoubtedly left bitterly disappointed by his early exit.

"That (his expectations) makes the whole thing very difficult, of course,” the Austrian continued. “I left Australia with a really bad and also sad feeling because I lost in the fourth round."

Doha is a good chance to build up self-confidence: Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem

The 2021 Qatar ExxonMobil Open is the first event for Dominic Thiem after the Australian Open. The 27-year-old stated that he aims to use the event to 'build-up self-confidence’ and do well in the mini-hardcourt season up ahead.

"Doha is a good chance to build up self-confidence. It will be one of the last tournaments on hardcourt. So I want to do well there and hope that I get a reasonably good start on Wednesday."

During the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev had floated the idea of holding several tournaments in one location to avoid multiple quarantines.

Dominic Thiem, however, prefers to wait and see how the pandemic unfolds before throwing his weight behind such a proposition. He said:

"That depends on how the pandemic develops, how the situation develops in the different countries. I only heard that, for example, Madrid is on the very good path, that they can host the tournament. England is generally on one good way, also with the vaccinations. "