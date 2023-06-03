In a heartfelt tribute, Marc Maury, the esteemed announcer at the French Open, has recreated an iconic announcement in honor of Rafael Nadal's 37th birthday. Known to many as the 'Greatest of All Time', Nadal has been a long-standing figure in the sport, captivating audiences worldwide with his skill and tenacity.

Nadal, who is currently recovering from a surgery, has not been in action since the Australian Open this year. The 22-time Grand Slam champion is undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left psoas muscle in Barcelona, Spain. Nadal's medical intervention has paused his competitive career since January of this year.

A Twitter user, rafael_nadal_by_hippo, shared Maury's touching video tribute. The tweet read:

"The GOAT of the speaker @marc_maury wishing a very happy birthday to our Rafa in his beautiful way! Merci Marc! Je viens ce soir pour la night session, on ferait pas un petit hommage au roi de la terre battue 😉👑."

The video shows Maury commemorating Nadal in a manner that many have come to associate with the French Open, an iconic announcement that the fans know and love.

Around a fortnight ago, the Spanish player, a 14-time champion at Roland Garros, confirmed that he wouldn't be participating in this year's French Open due to his ongoing recovery. During a media event at his academy, Nadal hinted that the upcoming 2024 season might likely be his final year in professional tennis.

Nadal's career has been marked by historic wins and relentless dedication to the sport. His absence from the court has been felt deeply by fans and fellow players alike. Maury's tribute serves not only as a birthday wish but also as a testament to Nadal's profound impact on tennis.

Rafael Nadal shares progress report post-surgery

The legendary 22-time Grand Slam victor, Rafael Nadal, publicly shared an update following his recent surgery. The Spanish icon took to Twitter on June 2, stating that the surgical procedure was a success.

It involved his left psoas tendon, an issue that has restricted him from participating in competitive tennis since January of this year.

Nadal's tweet read:

“Hello everyone. As you know, I underwent surgery last night. It concluded positively, and the focus was on the left psoas tendon which has been a roadblock to my competition since January. My left hip's labrum injury was also addressed, which should expedite the tendon's recovery.

"I extend my gratitude to Dr. Marc Philippon, Dr. Jaume Vilaró, and Dr. Angel Ruiz-Cotorro for their diligence. Progressive functional rehabilitation is the next step for me, and the anticipated recovery duration is around five months, if everything proceeds as expected.”

Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal Hola a todos. Como sabéis anoche tuve una intervención quirúrgica. Todo ha ido bien y la artroscopia fue en el tendón del psoas izquierdo que me ha tenido apartado de la competición desde enero. Hola a todos. Como sabéis anoche tuve una intervención quirúrgica. Todo ha ido bien y la artroscopia fue en el tendón del psoas izquierdo que me ha tenido apartado de la competición desde enero.

Nadal's last competitive match was at the Australian Open 2023, where he faced off against Mackenzie McDonald in a second-round match. The match ended in Nadal's defeat, owing to a hip injury he endured during the game. The result was a straight-set victory for the American player, with a scoreline of 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.

Following that fateful day on January 18, the Spaniard has been absent from the competitive scene. His performance in that match was clearly hampered by his injury, leading to his earliest Grand Slam tournament exit since 2016.

In the wake of his continued absence, the former World No.1 and 14-time French Open champion has seen a drop in his ATP Tour rankings. In a striking turn of events, Nadal recently slipped out of the top 10, a position he has maintained for the past 18 years. Currently, he ranks as the world's 15th-best men's singles player.

