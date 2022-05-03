"In the last month, for my son, Nadal is no longer number one, Alcaraz is his favourite now"- Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has said that Carlos Alcaraz has become his son's new favorite player, replacing Rafael Nadal.

While speaking to the Madrid Open's Twitch channel, the Serb heaped praise on Alcaraz and said that the teenager has "got the whole package."

"Carlos (Alcaraz) is a great person, I really like him, I have so much respect for him," Djokovic said. "Today was the first time I have practised with him, even though I've seen him on the tour for the past year and his journey has been incredible. What he has done for the sport is great, not just for Spain, but it's great to have someone so young doing so well. He's a big star already. He's got the whole package."

Djokovic also said that Alcaraz has replaced Nadal as his son Stefan's favorite player over the past month. He also said that his son imitates the way both Spaniards play.

"In the last month, for my son, Nadal is no longer number one, Alcaraz is his favourite now. He really likes both. He imitates the way they play, Nadal's forehand, and the emotion, it's beautiful," Djokovic said.

"These matches ask a lot of you, mentally, physically"- Novak Djokovic on facing Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal could meet in the semifinals of the Madrid Open

Tennis fans could see Rafael Nadal take on Novak Djokovic in the semifinals if the duo make it that far. The Serb said that it's always special to face the King of Clay.

"These matches ask a lot of you, mentally, physically," Djokovic said. "I've had some amazing battles with Rafa here in Madrid and around the world It's always special. Nadal and I have have shared many years in the sport together, we are conscious of our roles in the sport, they are important, to inspire the younger players."

Djokovic also expressed his pleasure at the atmosphere of the Madrid Open.

"I love the atmosphere, it's very energetic, very dynamic. I have never seen this many people here for the opening days of a tournament. I have had success in the past years, so the titles and those beautiful moments on the courts give me motivation to come back."

Djokovic is the top seed at the Madrid Open and will take on Gael Monfils in the second round. This will be the 18th match between the two players with the World No. 1 winning all of his past meetings against the Frenchman.

