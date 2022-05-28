×
Create
Notifications

"In the Masters 1000 or another tournament, it's best-of-three than in Grand Slam, but I'm ready" - Carlos Alcaraz on facing Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros

Carlos Alcaraz is through to the fourth round at the French Open.
Carlos Alcaraz is through to the fourth round at the French Open.
Bhargav
Bhargav
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 28, 2022 06:43 PM IST
News

Carlos Alcaraz is confident about his chances against Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros after beating Sebastian Korda in straight sets on Friday to reach the fourth round.

Alcaraz has been on a roll this season, winning a tour-leading four titles, including two Masters 1000 tournaments in Miami and Madrid. Ranked sixth in the world, he has lived up to his billing as one of the title contenders in Paris, booking his place in the second week of the tournament for the first time.

⏭️ @alcarazcarlos03 completed a solid 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 victory against @SebiKorda making his way into the 4th round. bit.ly/3lTnpnk#RolandGarros https://t.co/eEARhVedi3

Perched in the same half of the draw as 13-time champion Nadal and defending champion Djokovic, Alcaraz could meet one of them in the semifinals. Although he beat both legends in Madrid en route to the title, the best-of-five format could present an entirely different challenge.

Nevertheless, in his press conference after beating Korda, Alaraz said that he is ready to beat either player in a Grand Slam.

"I think I'm ready. It's different to play against them. I mean in the Masters 1000 or another tournament it's best-of-three than in Grand Slam, but I would say I'm ready," Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz will next play Karen Khachanov on Sunday for a place in his second Grand Slam quarterfinal and his first at Roland Garros.

"He made me the player I am right now" - Carlos Alcaraz on coach Juan Carlos Ferrero

Carlos Alcaraz (right) at the 2022 French Open - Previews
Carlos Alcaraz (right) at the 2022 French Open - Previews

Carlos Alcaraz has made rapid strides this year, winning 31 of his 34 matches to reach the fourth round at Roland Garros.

The teenager has no qualms admitting that his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, has played a huge role in his development as a player, helping him prepare to take on the world's best at Majors.

Also Read Article Continues below
"I grew up with him; he made me the player that I am right now. So I would say the intensity that I have to keep during the two, three hours to be able to play in the Grand Slams or these matches against the best players in the world, keep focusing in every tournament, in every practice that I have in a tournament period or a training period that I would say I stay focused during the whole practice or the whole match," the Spaniard said.
"I played really well, a really good game."🗣️ @alcarazcarlos03 speaks out after his straight-sets victory over @SebiKorda. #RolandGarros https://t.co/DteDhF0mn1

Alcaraz is looking to become the first teenager to win the men's singles title at a Grand Slam since his compatriot Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros in 2005.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी