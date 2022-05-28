"In the Masters 1000 or another tournament, it's best-of-three than in Grand Slam, but I'm ready" - Carlos Alcaraz on facing Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros

Carlos Alcaraz is confident about his chances against Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros after beating Sebastian Korda in straight sets on Friday to reach the fourth round.

Alcaraz has been on a roll this season, winning a tour-leading four titles, including two Masters 1000 tournaments in Miami and Madrid. Ranked sixth in the world, he has lived up to his billing as one of the title contenders in Paris, booking his place in the second week of the tournament for the first time.

Perched in the same half of the draw as 13-time champion Nadal and defending champion Djokovic, Alcaraz could meet one of them in the semifinals. Although he beat both legends in Madrid en route to the title, the best-of-five format could present an entirely different challenge.

Nevertheless, in his press conference after beating Korda, Alaraz said that he is ready to beat either player in a Grand Slam.

"I think I'm ready. It's different to play against them. I mean in the Masters 1000 or another tournament it's best-of-three than in Grand Slam, but I would say I'm ready," Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz will next play Karen Khachanov on Sunday for a place in his second Grand Slam quarterfinal and his first at Roland Garros.

"He made me the player I am right now" - Carlos Alcaraz on coach Juan Carlos Ferrero

Carlos Alcaraz (right) at the 2022 French Open - Previews

Carlos Alcaraz has made rapid strides this year, winning 31 of his 34 matches to reach the fourth round at Roland Garros.

The teenager has no qualms admitting that his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, has played a huge role in his development as a player, helping him prepare to take on the world's best at Majors.

"I grew up with him; he made me the player that I am right now. So I would say the intensity that I have to keep during the two, three hours to be able to play in the Grand Slams or these matches against the best players in the world, keep focusing in every tournament, in every practice that I have in a tournament period or a training period that I would say I stay focused during the whole practice or the whole match," the Spaniard said.

Alcaraz is looking to become the first teenager to win the men's singles title at a Grand Slam since his compatriot Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros in 2005.

