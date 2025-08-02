Alexander Zverev recently recounted his experience of training under the supervision of Rafael Nadal and his touted former coach and uncle, Toni, while speaking to John Isner, Sam Querrey and their compatriots. The German claimed that the 22-time Major winner had taken on the duty of offering advice even when the two were at a public place for dinner.

Ahead of his North American hardcourt campaign, Zverev traveled to Mallorca to have several training sessions at the Rafa Nadal Academy. The World No. 3 later spent some valuable time with Nadal as well, if his latest comments are anything to go by.

Earlier this week, Alexander Zverev spoke to John Isner, Sam Querrey, Jack Sock, and Steve Johnson on the Nothing Major podcast, where he divulged a few details surrounding his interactions with Rafael Nadal. When asked about which member of the famed 'Big 3' trio he would choose as his prospective future coach, the 28-year-old insisted that the "intensity" that the Spaniard showed while coaching him impressed him a lot.

Furthermore, Zverev revealed that when the duo was out for dinner, the King of Clay went out of his way to demonstrate the optimal forehand technique.

"Before spending the week with Rafa and Toni, I would've probably said Novak because I had the most conversations with him and he kind of gave me a lot of advice. But spending the week in Mallorca, the intensity that Rafa played at, that's the intensity he coaches at," Alexander Zverev said on the latest episode of Nothing Major podcast. "Like, it was unbelievable. We had dinners, and I'm so thankful for that, till 1 am together."

"And in the middle of the dinner, he would stand up, and do swinging forehands, and show me what technique he wants me to improve on. It was unbelievable how into it he was."

During the interaction, the 24-time ATP singles titlist also took on the subject of potentially hiring Toni Nadal as his coach in the future.

"I'm gonna give you how it is, I loved the week. I enjoyed it a lot, I think Toni enjoyed it as well," he said. "I'm not sure how much you're going to see of Toni this year because his schedule is quite packed. I think starting from next year, you might see him a lot more."

The German is currently competing at the National Bank Open in Toronto, where he has already reached the fourth round.

Alexander Zverev looking to break dry spell with a title at Canadian Open 2025

Alexander Zverev celebrates after reaching fourth round in Toronto | Image Source: Getty

Alexander Zverev has endured a quiet season on the ATP Tour for his lofty standards, winning just one singles title and compiling an overall win/loss record of 37-14 thus far. He will be eager to enjoy his first tour-level triumph since the BMW Open in April.

Zverev began his campaign at the Masters-level event with a straight-set victory against Australia's Adam Walton. The 29-year-old was then taken to the distance in his third-round outing in Toronto by Italy's Matteo Arnaldi before coming out on top by 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-2. He will next face 14th-seeded Francisco Cerundolo for a quarterfinal spot at the hardcourt tournament.

