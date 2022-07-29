"In one year, I was able to experience many good moments, but I work hard to achieve these goals, and I continue to grow" - Carlos Alcaraz after reaching Umag quarterfinals

Carlos Alcaraz said he is happy to return to Umag - the scene of his first ATP singles title a year ago - as he reflected on his meteoric rise in the last 12 months.

Alcaraz, 19, opened his campaign at the Plava Laguna Croatia Open in Umag with a straight-sets win over Norbert Gombos on Thursday, dropping only five games. However, the teenager had to fend off seven break points as he moved to within three wins of a first title defense.

Following the win, the World No. 5 said that he's thrilled to be back at a place where he has very fond memories. Alcaraz also sounded pleased to negotiate a tricky first round.

"It's always special to come back, this year it's a little more normal and I'm very happy to play here again. ... Today I had to run, fight and the first rounds are always difficult and I was able to play at a great level," Alcaraz said.

A year ago, Alcaraz entered Umag as the World No. 73. Fast forward 12 months, he's now a top-five player, racking up five wins in six ATP singles finals, including a joint tour-leading four titles this year. The teenager reminisced on his growth over the past 12 months.

"Many things have changed (in the last 12 months). Personally and professionally, in one year, I was able to experience many good moments, but I work hard to achieve these goals, and I continue to grow," Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz will take on Facundo Bagnis on Friday for a place in the Umag semifinals.

Carlos Alcaraz's 2022 season so far

Carlos Alcaraz has had a superb season

Carlos Alcaraz has had an incredible 2022 campaign. Starting the year at World No. 32, the teenager broke into the top five this week after making the Hamburg final.

Following his opening-round win in Umag, Alcaraz has now won 40 of his 46 matches, which includes title runs in Rio de Janeiro, Miami, Barcelona and Madrid. He has also reached at least the third round at all three Majors.

After reaching the third round at the Australian Open, Alcaraz made the Roland Garros quarterfinal (second Major quarterfinal) before making the second week at Wimbledon.

At Hamburg last week, Alcaraz was looking to join Martin Klizan and Ernests Gulbis as the only players to win their first six ATP finals. However, the teenager lost to Lorenzo Musetti in three sets despite saving five championship points in the second. Victory would have taken Alcaraz to a new career-high of World No. 4.

Tennis TV @TennisTV

No bags.

Sickness.



It's been a rollercoaster week for Lorenzo Musetti...but champions find a way Match point saves and misses.No bags.Sickness.It's been a rollercoaster week for Lorenzo Musetti...but champions find a way Match point saves and misses.No bags.Sickness.It's been a rollercoaster week for Lorenzo Musetti...but champions find a way 😆 https://t.co/o5Qq0J3G91

This week in Umag, Alcaraz will look to become the first player to win five ATP singles titles this year.

