In Pictures: Alexander Zverev and girlfriend Sophia Thomalla look ahead to 2024 as Maldives vacation comes to end

Alexander Zverev and his girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, recently looked back on their Maldives vacation ahead of the former's preparations for the 2024 ATP Tour season.

Zverev, ranked seventh in the world, had a good season on the ATP Tour in 2023, compiling a 55-27 win/loss record and winning titles in Hamburg and Chengdu. The German ended his year at the ATP Finals in Turin, following which he traveled to Maldives with his girlfriend Sophia Thomalla for the off-season.

Earlier on Sunday (December 3), the 26-year-old and his girlfriend took to their respective Instagram handles to post snaps from their final days in Maldives.

In one of the pictures, the couple can be seen motorboating across the Indian Ocean. They also took a few selfies on the shore where their resort, Patina, is located.

Zverev later took to water sports and is seen flyboarding in the sea in one of his snaps. The German's friend and former doubles No. 1 Marcelo Melo also joined Sophia and him towards the end of their trip.

Alexander Zverev and Sophia Thomalla have been dating each other since 2021. Thomalla, 34, works as an actress, a TV host, and a model. The Berlin-born TV personality has been spotted in Zverev's box several times over the last few years and remains one of the most prominent figures in his support circle.

Alexander Zverev ended the year in the top 10 ATP rankings for the sixth time in his career in 2023

Alexander Zverev enjoyed a respectable season this year, winning 55 of his 82 matches on the pro tour. He won two titles and raked in nearly $5 million in prize money during that time, returning to the ATP tour after an injury layoff of more than six months.

The German had a tough start to the year, as he fell outside the top 25 due to a poor string of results. Zverev, however, steadied the ship by reaching the semifinals of the French Open in June.

From that point onwards, the former World No. 2 recorded consistent results to make his return to the top 10. He reigned supreme in Hamburg and Chengdu, while also reaching the quarterfinals and the semifinals of the US Open and the Cincinnati Open, respectively.

Alexander Zverev ended the year as the men's World No. 7 majorly due to his results in the second half of 2023. The German had previously finished inside the top 10 rankings on the ATP Tour season on five occasions: 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021.