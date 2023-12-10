In pictures: Alexander Zverev and girlfriend Sophia Thomalla turn heads on the red carpet at Fundraising Gala in Berlin

Alexander Zverev and his girlfriend Sophia Thomalla stole the spotlight on the red carpet at the annual Ein Herz für Kinder (A Heart for Children) Fundraising Gala in Berlin, Germany.

Zverev concluded his 2023 season with a group-stage exit at the ATP Finals. Prior to commencing his pre-season training, the German enjoyed some time off with Thomalla in the Maldives, frequently sharing glimpses of their sun-soaked vacation on social media.

The couple arrived in Berlin, Germany after their Maldives getaway, gracing the red carpet at Studio Berlin Aldershof for the fundraising gala. Alexander Zverev turned heads in an eye-catching rust-colored suit, paired with a red and black patterned turtleneck.

Meanwhile, Sophia Thomalla looked glamorous in a sheer black lace top and complementary black silk skirt. Although their outfits differed in color, the couple coordinated with matching slick, pulled-back hairstyles.

Thomalla shared highlights from their red carpet appearance on social media and expressed her appreciation for the charity's continued efforts to help children in need.

"Thank you for all your generous donations! Like every year - despite challenging times - I continue to get impressed by the desire to help children in need," she captioned her Instagram post.

Although Thomalla wore high heels, she was still dwarfed by Alexander Zverev's imposing 6'6" build. This hilariously resulted in the top of his head being cropped out of a full-length picture of them together.

"Sascha is so big, he doesn't even fit in the photo," she joked on her Instagram story (translated from German).

Thomalla also shared a sneak peek of Zverev taking the stage to play table tennis against a young girl, who thoroughly outplayed him.

Sophia Thomalla's Instagram stories

She also disclosed that they were joined by renowned German comedian and television personality Oliver Pocher at the event.

"We have Pocher in our necks. This can only be a fun evening," she posted.

During the event, when Pocher joined Zverev on stage, he too was bested by the young girl at table tennis.

Sophia Thomalla's Instagram stories

Alexander Zverev won two titles in 2023

Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev made a successful comeback to the tour after an ankle injury at the 2022 French Open cut his season short last year. The German ended this season as the World No. 7, with two titles to his name.

The 26-year-old emerged victorious at the Hamburg European Open in July. Entering the tournament as the fourth seed, he triumphed over Alex Molcan and Maximilian Marterer in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals of the event.

The German then delivered commanding performances against Luca Van Assche and Arthur Fils, setting up a title clash against Laslo Djere. The World No. 7 emerged victorious in the final, clinching his 20th ATP title without dropping a set.

Alexander Zverev won his second title of 2023 at the Chengdu Open. He defeated Pavel Kotov and Miomir Kecmanovic to reach the semifinals. After triumphing over Grigor Dimitrov, he narrowly edged past Roman Safiullin in the final to record his 21st tour-level title.