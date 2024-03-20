In Pictures: Alycia Parks, Holger Rune, Alex de Minaur and his girlfriend Katie Boulter, & others steal the show at 'Taste of Tennis' Miami event

The 'Taste of Tennis' event held at the JW Marriott in Miami on March 18 saw the presence of tennis personalities like Katie Boulter and her boyfriend Alex de Minaur, Holger Rune, Marta Kostyuk, Alycia Parks, and many more turn up the style quotient.

The social event also entertained several other WTA and ATP professionals, including Desirae Krawczyk, Shelby Rogers, Miomir Kecmanovic, Rohan Bopanna, and Donna Vekic before the 2024 Miami Open picked up steam.

Taste of Tennis is an organization that attempts to enhance the popularity of professional tennis players on both the ATP and the WTA tours by increasing public access to on and off-field activities by the players. The organization also has a targeted developmental approach towards the local chefs and local restaurants.

The couple of Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur looked fashionable in their casual but chic wear on the occasion, while Holger Rune turned heads in a grey jumper. Among the women, Kostyuk dazzled in a black dress, whereas Alycia Parks opted for a bright red colored suit to set herself apart.

Alex de Minaur, Holger Rune and Katie Boulter aim for glory at the 2024 Miami Open

BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 8

Alex De Minaur is the ninth seed going into the second Masters 1000 event of the year in Miami. He got a bye in the first round and is due to play the winner of the opening-round match between Alexandre Muller of France and Kwon Soon-woo of Korea. Meanwhile, Holger Rune will play either Aleksander Kovacevic or Fabian Marozsan in the second round of the Miami Open.

There is a potential meeting between De Minaur and Rune in the fourth round. The current head-to-head between the duo is tied at 2-2, with the Australian winning their last encounter at Queen's Club last year.

The winner of the section is likely to come up against fourth seed Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals, while top seed Carlos Alcaraz is the expected (as per seeding) semifinal opponent. Jannik Sinner, the reigning Australian Open champion, remains the favorite to reach the summit clash from the bottom half of the draw.

Katie Boulter, on the other hand, is slated to play Brenda Fruhvirtova in the Round of 64 to kickstart her campaign at the WTA 1000 event. The British No. 1 lost to Camilla Giorgi of Italy in the Round of 128 at the BNP Paribas Open before Miami.