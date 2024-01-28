In Pictures: Ana de Armas, Simon Baker, Kate Walsh & other celebrities grace Australian Open 2024 final between Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner

The final of the 2024 Australian Open once again became a star-studded affair as celebrities from all walks of life graced the Rod Laver Arena to watch Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev battle it out.

The list of celebrities spotted at the Rod Laver Arena on Day 15 of the 2024 Australian Open included former Academy Awards nominee Ana de Armas, 'Grey's Anatomy' fame Kate Walsh, actor Simon Baker, best known for his lead role in 'Mentalist,' New Zealand rugby union player Dan Carter, Australian actor and comedian Eric Bana, and English actor and comedian Mark Williams.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, model Elle Macpherson, tennis legend Margaret Court, and her husband Barrymore Court, actress Deborra Lee-Furness and others were also present.

Ana de Armas was the special guest on the evening as she and Australian tennis legend Jim Courier presented the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup to the packed crowd ahead of the men’s final. The pair unveiled the iconic trophy out of a custom-made Louis Vuitton trunk.

Screengrab from Instagram

Screengrab from Instagram

Mark Williams

Elle Macpherson

Joel Edgerton

Margaret Court and Barrymore Court

Jodie Haydon and Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese

Deborra Lee-Furness and Simon Baker

Italian youngster Jannik Sinner staged an incredible comeback to clinch his first-ever Grand Slam title. Medvedev began the title contest on the front foot, taking the first two sets. However, the match was far from over as Sinner found his groove and displayed his best tennis over the next three sets to win the 2023 Australian Open, 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

A look into Jannik Sinner's road to title at the 2024 Australian Open

Jannik Sinner

After a fantastic 2023 that saw him win his first 1000-level title, reach the final of the ATP Finals, and win the Davis Cup, Jannik Sinner was expected to take the next big step in his young career in 2024. His first stop was the 2024 Australian Open, where he was seeded No. 4.

Sinner was indomitable in Melbourne this year as he did not drop a single set till the semifinals. He recorded straight-set wins over Botis van de Zandschulp, Jesper De Jong, Sebastian Baez, No. 15 seed Karen Khachanov, and No. 5 seed Andrey Rublev. He dropped only one set in his semifinal victory over defending champion and top seed Novak Djokovic.

The 22-year-old displayed his mental strength and incredible shot-making to overcome Medvedev after starting the title contest on the back foot. With his triumph, Jannik Sinner became the first Italian player, male or female, to win the Australian Open.

Moreover, Sinner has become the fourth Italian to win a Grand Slam singles title after Adriano Panatta (1976 French Open), Francesca Schiavone (2010 French Open), and Flavia Pennetta (2015 US Open).