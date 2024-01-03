In Pictures: Ana Ivanovic and husband Bastian Schweinsteiger welcome new year with skiing trip

Former World No.1 Ana Ivanovic began her new year on an adventurous note. The Serbian tennis star welcomed the new year by going skiing with her husband Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Ana Ivanovic started dating former Bayern Munich and Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger in 2014 and they got married in 2016. The couple has three sons: Luca, born in 2018, Leon, born in 2019, and their third son, born in May 2023.

On Wednesday, January 3, Ivanovic posted pictures on X (formerly Twitter) featuring her and her husband skiing.

“Started the new year with some skiing ❄️🫶🏼” She captioned the image.

Ana Ivanovic retired from professional tennis in December 2016. Throughout her career, she won a total of 15 singles titles, including the 2008 French Open.

A sneak peek at Ana Ivanovic's Grand Slam records

Ivanovic at Roland Garros

Ana Ivanovic was a regular in Grand Slams and had impressive runs in each of them during her career.

In 2008, she won her first and only Grand Slam title at the French Open. She defeated Sofia Arvidsson, Lucie Šafářová, Caroline Wozniacki, and Petra Cetkovská in the first, second, third, and fourth rounds respectively.

Ana Ivanovic then defeated Patty Schnyder in the quarter-final and Jelena Janković in the semi-final to set up a title clash against Dinara Safina. Ivanovic defeated Safina in straight sets in the final to clinch the French Open trophy.

In that same year, Ivanovic reached the final of the Australian Open. She defeated Sorana Cîrstea, Tathiana Garbin, Katarina Srebotnik, Caroline Wozniacki, Venus Williams, and Daniela Hantuchová en route to the final. However, Ivanovic was defeated by 5-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova in the title contest.

Ivanovic's best record at the Wimbledon Championships was in the 2007 edition when she reached the semi-final. She started by winning against Melinda Czink in the first round and then defeated America's Meilen Tu in the second round. Her opponent in the third round was Aravane Rezaï, whom she defeated in straight sets. In the fourth round, Ivanovic eased past Russia's Nadia Petrova to set up a quarter-final clash with Nicole Vaidišová.

Ivanovic defeated Nicole Vaidišová in the quarter-final 4-6, 6-2, 7-5. Her run at the 2007 Wimbledon Championships came to an end when she faced eventual champion Venus Williams.

At the 2012 US Open, Ivanovic reached the quarter-final of the New York Major, marking her best record at the tournament.

She defeated Elina Svitolina, Sofia Arvidsson, Sloane Stephens, and Tsvetana Pironkova before being defeated by 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in the quarter-final in straight sets.