In pictures: Ana Ivanovic shares highlights from her Linz Open visit, reflects on "incredible" time meeting Donna Vekic, Jelena Ostapenko and more

Ana Ivanovic recently shared highlights from her time at the 2024 Linz Open where she was the guest of honor and met WTA stars Donna Vekic and Jelena Ostapenko among many others, calling the experience 'an incredible weekend'.

Ivanovic returned to the 2024 Upper Austria Ladies Linz, a tournament she won twice in 2008 and 2010, as the guest of honor for the finals weekend. The former Serbian star opened up about her return to Linz and special memories from the tournament in a recent interview with WTA.

“My most special memories in Linz have to be, of course, winning the title. One funny moment I remember from the final against Vera Zvonareva, there was a guy painting us during the match and then the winner got the painting. I actually still have the painting in my house! It was a very cool and special memory. The players’ parties were also always great,” Ivanovic said.

The former World No. 1 also spoke about the tournament being upgraded to a 500 status.

“Linz has such a strong history and top players have always loved playing there. The tournament does a great job of hosting all of the players and making everyone feel welcome, so I think they are very deserving of the 500-level status.”

Ivanovic took to Instagram to share her highlights from the WTA 500 tournament weekend, where she was the guest of honor, which included the ceremonial coin toss from the finals between Jelena Ostapenko and Ekaterina Alexandrova, her on-court interview, meetup with Donna Vekic and Barabara Schett, press conferences, and much more.

"An incredible weekend with amazing encounters 🎾🤍 #WTALinz #LinzLadies," Ivanovic said on Instagram.

Ana Ivanovic's journey to her French Open triumph in 2008

Ana Ivanovic reacts to winning the French Open

Ana Ivanovic's only Grand Slam triumph came at the 2008 French Open. She entered the tournament as the second seed, having already lost two Major finals at the 2007 French Open and the 2008 Australian Open.

The Serb went on a rampage as soon as the tournament began, dropping no sets till the semi-finals, taking out Caroline Wozniacki in the third round, getting a double bagel against Petra Cetkovska in the fourth, and seeing off the 10th seed Patty Schnyder in the quarter-finals.

However, she was given a tough time by compatriot Jelena Jankovic in the semifinals but prevailed in three sets to set up a title clash against Dinara Safina.

Ana Ivanovic finally came through in the third finals of her career, defeating the Russian 6-4, 6-3 to clinch her maiden Grand Slam title.