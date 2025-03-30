In Pictures: Anna Kournikova's partner Enrique Iglesias seen fishing with their son Nicholas in Miami

Former Russian tennis player Anna Kournikova's partner, Spanish singer and songwriter, Enrique Iglesias was recently spotted enjoying a day out fishing with their son, Nicholas, in Miami, Florida. Kournikova and Iglesias share three children together: fraternal twins Nicholas and daughter Lucy, born on December 16, 2017, and their youngest daughter, Mary, born on January 30, 2020.

Ad

Kournikova and Iglesias have been in a relationship for over 20 years. They first met on the set of Iglesias' music video "Escape" in 2001 and made their first public appearance together in 2002 on the red carpet of an awards ceremony

Most recently, Enrique Iglesias was seen spending time with his and Kournikova's son Nicholas on a boat in Miami, Florida. The father-son duo spent the day fishing together.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Anna Kournikova retired from professional tennis in 2003 due to severe back, spinal issues and a herniated disk.

"When we met in a way, we kind of got each other" - Enrique Iglesias on meeting Anna Kournikova

Anna Kournikova at the 2010 Wimbldon Championships [Image Source: Getty Images]

In 2023, during an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Anna Kournikova's partner, Spanish singer and songwriter, Enrique Iglesias spoke about meeting the tennis star for the first time.

Ad

Iglesias stated that when they met for the first time in 2001, they found a strong connection and mutual understanding, despite coming from very different career paths.

"(The video changed my life) in ways that I didn’t even think about. When we met — although she came from the sports world — in a way, we kind of got each other. She knew what my world was like . I kind of knew what her world was like. So that understanding helped a lot," he said.

Ad

The singer expressed that his and Kournikova's bond grew slowly and steadily which in turn helped their relationship grow stronger.

"We just started connecting little by little and got stronger and stronger and stronger. You learn as you go. You have your good times, your bad times, and if you can get through the bad times, you'll get to the really good times," he added.

Ad

On the tennis side of things, Anna Kournikova finished her career with two doubles Grand Slam titles to her name. She won the Australian Open in 1999 and 2002 alongside Martina Hingis on both occasions.

Kournikova and Hingis defeated the pair of Lindsay Davenport and Natasha Zvereva 7-5, 6-3 in the final to win the 1999 Australian Open doubles title. Then in 2002, the duo triumphed over the pair of Daniela Hantuchova and Arantxa Sanchez Vicario 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-1 to secure their second Melbourne Major doubles title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback