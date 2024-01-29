In pictures: Aryna Sabalenka stars on cover of Vogue Australia after lifting second Grand Slam title in Melbourne

Aryna Sabalenka celebrated lifting her second Grand Slam title in style by gracing the front cover of Vogue Australia on Monday, January 29.

Sabalenka capped off a scintillating week in Melbourne against Qinwen Zheng of China in the summit clash, brushing aside her younger and less experienced opponent 6-3, 6-2.

An incredible display of power and poise from Sabalenka throughout the tournament saw her lift the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup without dropping a set.

"It's been an amazing couple of weeks. I couldn't imagine myself lifting this trophy one more time and it's an unbelievable feeling right now. I'm really speechless," Sabalenka was quoted as saying after her win.

With the win, Sabalenka became the first woman since 2013 to defend her title in Melbourne. She also joined compatriot Victoria Azarenka in Grand Slam wins, who also won two Australian Open titles.

Celebrating her success Down Under, Aryna Sabalenka was featured on Vogue Australia's front page. In a series of five photos posted by the fashion and lifestyle magazine, Sabalenka could be seen sporting four different outfits alongside her "lucky trophy-winning cherry red sneakers."

“I actually love doing photoshoots,” the Belarusian was quoted as saying during the shoot.

Sabalenka dazzled in black, blue, orange and green, styled by different Australian designers.

"For her digital cover shoot with Vogue Australia, Belarusian tennis champion #ArynaSabalenka is being styled in a roster of Australian designers and her trusty, trophy-winning cherry red sneakers. “I actually love doing photoshoots,” Sabalenka grins as she is zipped into an embellished Zimmermann skirt. Her Australian wardrobe is an apt reflection of her title as #AustralianOpen winner—on Saturday night, she defended her second title in just 76 minutes, a fast and furious match that was over in straight, exacting sets. At the link in our bio, she speaks with Vogue on her love of fashion, being a role model for women in sport, and handling pressure," Vogue Australia wrote via their Instagram account.

Posted by Vogue on their Instagram account, the pictures are followed by a sit-down with the champion where she discusses a variety of topics including her love of fashion, being a role model for women in sport and the ability to handle pressure.

Aryna Sabalenka describes parents as "biggest inspiration" behind her success

During her post-match press conference, Aryna Sabalenka described her parents as her "biggest motivation."

"I really miss them a lot. We are in touch on the phone, but the phone is different than in real life. They are my biggest motivation and I'm doing everything for them," Sabalenka said.

Sabalenka also hoped that her father would have watched her performance and felt proud.

"I want to believe there is something that my father is watching me and very proud of me," she stated.

Her father Sergey unfortunately passed away in 2009. She opened up about it for the first time last season on Netflix's docuseries Break Point. It was his dream to see her lift Majors, and at the moment, Aryna Sabalenka is doing just that.