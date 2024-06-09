Aryna Sabalenka is making the most of her “much-needed” time off the court. The Belarusian jetted off to Greece with Georgios Frangulis following her 2024 French Open exit.

Sabalenka, who was defending her semifinal run from last year, fell short against teenage prodigy Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinals in Paris this time. Notably, the World No. 2 was out of sorts throughout the 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 loss.

Despite her stomach issue, Aryna Sabalenka fought till the end, resorting to pills to keep herself alive in the contest. She skipped her post-match press conference due to the aforementioned illness, but briefly addressed the media afterward. She spoke about her decision to keep at it despite feeling unwell.

"I had a difficult time out there physically. I have been very sick the last few days with some kind of stomach bug, so it’s been a challenge," she said, according to express.co.uk. "I always do my best to fight to the end. I had to keep trying and just hope I could find a way and feel a bit better."

To move on from the loss, Aryna Sabalenka has treated herself to the perfect escape in Greece. On Saturday, June 8, the 26-year-old gave fans a glimpse of her vacation with Georgios Frangulis, showing off her villa overlooking the Mediterranean.

"Recharging… much needed," her Instagram story caption read.

The tennis player also joked about working on her tan lines as she basked in the sun.

"Ready to work a bit on these tan lines," she wrote.

Sabalenka on social media

In one picture, she and Frangulis were seen enjoying some drinks by the ocean.

"So grateful for all I have," she added.

Sabalenka on social media

Aryna Sabalenka was cheered on by Georgios Frangulis during her French Open 2024 campaign

Sabalenka pictured at the 2024 French Open (Image Source: Getty)

Aryna Sabalenka has enjoyed Georgios Frangulis’ support throughout the 2024 claycourt season.

Frangulis, who is of Brazilian and Greek heritage, is the CEO and founder of Oakberry Acai, a brand that has been sponsoring Sabalenka since January this year. The entrepreneur was first seen with the tennis player during the 2024 Madrid Open. He cheered her on during her run to the finals, where she fell short in her title defense against arch-rival Iga Swiatek.

Georgios Frangulis then attended the former World No. 1’s matches at the Italian Open, where she incurred an identical result against Swiatek. In her runner-up speech, Aryna Sabalenka blew a kiss in the Brazilian’s direction and the two mirrored each other with a hand-heart gesture.

"Just like I promised, Georgios, thank you for your support," Sabalenka was heard saying.

The duo also visited the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix after her loss. Frangulis was present in Sabalenka’s player’s box at the French Open as well. However, despite being spotted together on multiple occasions, they haven’t made any statements regarding their relationship.

The World No. 2 would hope for Frangulis’ support during the upcoming grasscourt season. She starts her campaign on June 17 at the WTA 500 Berlin Ladies Open.