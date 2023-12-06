In Pictures: Beatriz Haddad Maia dazzles on the cover of GQ Brazil as she is named Woman of the Year 

Brazilian tennis sensation Beatriz Haddad Maia stunned on the cover of Brazil's GQ after being named Woman of the Year.

On Tuesday, GQ Brazil, on their social media platforms, announced Beatriz Haddad Maia as their "Woman of the Year" for her outstanding achievements in tennis during the 2023 season.

"Beatriz Haddad Maia is our 'Woman of the Year'. At 27, the tennis player closes 2023 in the 11th position of the WTA world ranking and as the second Brazilian athlete with the most singles titles in history." GQ Brazil stated

GQ Brazil also released a couple of pictures featuring the 27-year-old. In one image, she wore a short pleated houndstooth skirt with a black leather jacket, while in another, she donned an Ash leather jacket and black leather trousers.

Throughout her career, the Brazilian has won three singles and six doubles titles on the WTA Tour and one singles and doubles title each on the WTA Challenger Tour.

This season, Haddad Maia made history as she became the first Brazilian woman in the Open Era to reach the French Open semifinal before losing to the eventual champion, Iga Swiatek.

Beatriz Haddad Maia won the 2023 WTA Elite Trophy in both the singles and doubles categories

This season the WTA Elite Trophy returned to the WTA Tour for the first time since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The current World No. 11, Beatriz Haddad Maia, was a winner in both the doubles and singles categories of the tournament.

In the first group stage match of the singles category, Haddad Maia faced American tennis player Madison Keys and defeated her in two sets with scores 6-4, 6-4. In the second group stage match, the Brazilian faced Caroline Garcia of France and came out victorious 6-1, 7-6 (7-4) to progress to the semifinal.

Russian tennis player Daria Kasatkina was Haddad Maia’s opponent in the semifinal. The match ended 6-4, 6-1 in favor of Haddad Maia.

Haddad Maia then faced Qinwen Zheng, who was playing on home soil in the final. The Brazilian won the two-set match 7–6(13–11), 7–6(7–4), to win the 2023 WTA Elite Trophy.

In the doubles category, Beatriz Haddad Maia partnered with Russia's Veronika Kudermetova.

In their first group stage match, they faced the Chinese duo Qianhui Tang and Jiang Xinyu and won the game 6-3, 6-3.

The second group stage match was an encounter between doubles partners Haddad Maia and Kudermetova versus the partnership of Yana Sizikova and Oksana Kalashnikova. Haddad Maia and Kudermetova won the match 6-0, 6-3 to book their place in the final.

Haddad Maia and Kudermetova won the final 6-3, 6-3 against Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi to clinch the title in Zhuhai.