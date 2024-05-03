In Pictures: Belinda Bencic shares glimpses as she takes newborn baby daughter Bella on her first stroll in her pram

Belinda Bencic recently shared several photos of herself taking her newborn daughter, Bella, on her first stroll in her pram.

Last November, Bencic took to social media to make a heartwarming announcement. She shared that she and her boyfriend, who also happens to be her fitness coach, Martin Hromkovic, were expecting their first child together.

Bencic shared a series of pictures to make the announcement. One of the pictures showed the couple sitting with their dog, holding a pair of tiny shoes. She captioned the post, stating that they were expecting their "little miracle" all while expressing their joy.

"Expecting our little miracle soon! ✨ 🍼 We can’t wait to meet you 🤍 ," Bencic had captioned her Instagram post.

Fast forward to last month, Belinda Bencic and Martin Hromkovic proudly introduced their newborn daughter, Bella, born on April 23, 2024.

"Bella , 23.4.2024. Our love 🩷."

Recently, Bencic took to social media once again to share a special moment with her followers. She posted pictures of herself taking Bella on her first stroll in a pram gifted to her by the German baby goods company, 'My Junior Kinderwagen.' In the photos, she looked donned a light pink cardigan top and paired it with black yoga pants. She was also accompanied by her dog on the walk with baby Bella.

"Our very first strolls with @my_junior_kinderwagen," Bencic captioned her Instagram story.

The 27-year-old tennis star also expressed her gratitude to the buggy company for gifting her the pram.

"Thanks! For the beautiful my junior VIGO stroller," Bencic wrote (translated from German).

Belinda Bencic last competed at San Diego Open 2023 before going on her pregnancy hiatus

Belinda Bencic at the 2023 San Diego Open

Before taking a break due to her pregnancy, Belinda Bencic last competed at the 2023 San Diego Open. She had faced Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the first round and was defeated 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

Bencic had come into the WTA 500 event on the back of a quarterfinal run at the Canadian Open, where she secured victories against Lucia Bronzetti, Alycia Parks, and Petra Kvitova. However, the former World No.4 was defeated by Liudmila Samsonova 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

Belinda Bencic next compted at the 2023 Cincinnati Open and was defeated 6-4, 3-6, 2-6 by Cristina Bucsa in her opening match.

Bencic then competed at the 2023 US Open, where she defeated Kamilla Rakhimova 6-2, 6-4 and Yuriko Miyazaki 6-3, 6-3 in the first and second rounds, respectively. She then went on to defeat Zhu Lin 7-6, 2-6, 6-3 in the third round but was ultimately defeated by Sorana Cîrstea 6-3, 6-3 in the fourth round.