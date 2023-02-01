In pictures: Bianca Andreescu 'dolls up' in Hua Hin during Thailand Open stint

Top-seeded Bianca Andreescu dazzled fans by dressing up after surviving a late scare in her first-round match against Harriet Dart at the Thai Open on Tuesday (February 1). The Canadian came through 6-3, 6-4 in an hour and 23 minutes.

Following her win, Andreescu took to her social media handles to post a picture of herself in a dress. The caption of the post read:

"Any chance I get to doll up I will hehe."

It looks like Andreescu is having a wonderful time at the Thai Open. After her win over Britain's Harriet Dart, Andreescu took to social media to post about Thai cuisine.

"Some Thai cooking from yours truly 👩🏽‍🍳😅 (pineapple fried rice and bua loi) @ThailandOpenHH," she wrote.

Bianca Andreescu will take on Anastasia Zakharova in the second round of the Thai Open 2023. She should ease past World No. 186 Anastasia Zakharova despite the Russian’s excellent comeback victory in the first round.

Bianca Andreescu to play Dubai Tennis Championships 2023

Bianca Andreescu during Australian Open 2023

The 2023 Dubai Championships is the first WTA 1000 event on the calendar and will be held from February 19-25 at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

Bianca Andreescu will be in action in Dubai. She is expected to be joined by a large field of contenders such as Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula, Carolina Garcia and Aryna Salbenka and 18-year-old Coco Gauff.

Speaking about her goals for 2023, Andreescu told Reem Abulleil from the sidelines of the World Tennis League:

"Another Grand Slam would be nice, another 1000, staying healthy, playing the whole year basically. Because I don’t think I’ve had like a full, full year of playing all the tournaments I wanted to. I think that should be number one right now. And then cracking the Top 10 again because I do believe that I’m at that level."

Andreescu has only one Grand Slam title under her belt - the US Open 2019 women’s singles title. The 22-year-old struggled to regain her form following a battle with COVID-19 and injuries for the bulk of the 2022 season.

On making her return to Adelaide this year, Andreescu fell in the second round of the Australian Open to Spaniard Cristina Bucsa.

