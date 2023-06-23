"So privileged" - Billie Jean King and wife Ilana Kloss in attendance at the State Dinner for India at the White House

Tennis legend Billie Jean King was among the celebrities who attended the state dinner for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House on Thursday night.

The event was hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to celebrate the strong ties between the two countries and their leaders.

King, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time and a pioneer for women’s rights and LGBTQ+ rights, was accompanied by her partner Illana Kloss, a former tennis player and commissioner of World TeamTennis.

King shared her experience of attending the state dinner on her Instagram account on Friday, June 22. She posted multiple pictures of herself with Kloss and other guests, such as Senator Chuck Schumer and Senator Amy Klobuchar. She captioned the post:

“So privileged to attend the State Dinner for India at the White House."

The state dinner was the third under Biden’s presidency and the first one for Modi since he took office in 2014. It was also the first state dinner for India since 2009, when former President Barack Obama hosted then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The dinner was aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership between the two democracies and addressing common challenges such as climate change, trade, and security.

How Billie Jean King’s vision for WTA changed women’s tennis forever

Billie Jean King at Phoenix Mercury v Los Angeles Sparks

Billie Jean King is a legend in tennis and a pioneer for women’s rights. She won 39 major titles in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles, and was a member of the United States' winning team in seven Federation Cups and nine Wightman Cups.

But one of her most remarkable achievements was founding the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) in 1973, along with eight other women players. The WTA was the first truly global professional sports tour for women, and it gave them more opportunities, recognition, and prize money.

"It was a nightmare," King said. "It was really scary. I was really scared. But I kept thinking about the future. It's clear now that they're living our dream if you know the history."

“We dreamed of having a tour and equal prize money, but we knew it would take a long time,” she added.

King brought together more than 60 women at the Gloucester Hotel in London to form the WTA in 1973. June 2023 will be the 50th anniversary of the association.

