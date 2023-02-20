In pictures: Bob Bryan and his 3 children watch Taylor Fritz lift Delray Beach Open title, visit player's lounge later to congratulate American

Former doubles World No. 1 Bob Bryan was in the stands as he watched compatriot Taylor Fritz lift the 2023 Delray Beach Open crown.

Bob Bryan and his twin brother, Mike Bryan, dominated the men's doubles circuit for almost a decade. Both the brothers were ranked No. 1 during their careers -- Bob for 439 weeks and Mike for a record 506 weeks.

On Sunday, Fritz, the No. 1 seed at the Delray Beach Open, got the better of Croatian Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 5-7, 6-2 to win the fifth ATP singles title of his career.

Bob Bryan later took to Instagram to share glimpses of the match, where he was also accompanied by his three children: Micaela, Bobby Jr., and Richie. The American uploaded a story of himself attending the game alongside his children.

The American also posted a picture of his kids visiting the player's lounge, with Fritz and his coach Michael Russell in the background.

Russell reshared Bryan's story on his own Instagram account, calling Bryan's kids "the next champs."

"I couldn't be happier with coming back" - Taylor Fritz expresses delight at winning Delray Beach Open

American tennis sensation Taylor Fritz has shrugged off his Australian Open failure, where he lost in the second round, with aplomb, winning the title at the Delray Beach Open. The 25-year-old also reached the semifinals of the Dallas Open earlier this month.

After the match, Taylor Fritz reflected on his experience of playing at the Delray Beach Open, marveling at how "amazing" it was to play in front of his home fans.

"My first time back here in quite a while and the event was amazing, The fans especially, the turnout was incredible and it makes me really proud to be an American playing at a home event, with how many people were in the stands," he said after the match.

"This year was incredible after losing in the first and second round [almost] every single year I'd been here. I couldn't be happier with coming back and having this result," added Fritz.

Fritz lost just one set all week, which he dropped in the final against Kecmanovic. Along the way, he beat Emilio Gomez, Adrian Mannarino and Mackenzie McDonald, also winning two tiebreakers (against Mannarino and McDonald). With the win, the American has secured himself a spot in the Top-5 of the ATP rankings for next week.

