In Pictures: Boris Becker celebrates his son Amadeus' 14th birthday in Italy ft. Museum visit, indoor skydiving

Tennis legend Boris Becker recently shared pictures on social media celebrating his son Amadeus' 14th birthday.

Amadeus Becker is the son of Boris Becker and his ex-wife Lilly Kerssenberg, who is a Dutch model. Amadeus was born on February 10, 2010, and recently turned 14-years-old.

The six-time Grand Slam champion took to Instagram to share images from the birthday celebration. The images indicated that the family celebrated in Milan, Italy. The photos featured Becker, Amadeus, and also Becker's current girlfriend Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro.

The photos included pictures of the father-son duo hugging each other during the ceremonious cake cutting, taking a walk, visiting a museum together, trying indoor skydiving, and visiting the Milan Cathedral. It also featured a selfie of the former World No.1 and his girlfriend.

"Weekend celebrations! 🎈#amadeus14 #qualitytime," Becker captioned his post on Instagram.

Boris Becker has three other children apart from Amadeus; two sons and one daughter. Both his sons, Noah Gabriel and Elias Balthasar, come from his first marriage with Barbara whereas his daughter Anna is the child of Becker and Angel Ermakova.

"I can’t give Holger what he needs now" - Boris Becker on stepping down as Holger Rune's coach

Holger Rune (L) and Boris Becker

Boris Becker began coaching Holger Rune on a trial basis in October last season to get the Dane back into his rhythm. After seeing positive results in the following few tournaments, the German confirmed that he would continue coaching the 20-year-old going forward. The 56-year-old previously coached Novak Djokovic between 2013 and 2016.

Rune entered the Australian Open as the eighth seed and one of the favorites but crashed out in the second round after an inspired performance from Arthur Cazaux.

Following the defeat, Becker took to X (Formerly Twitter) to announce that he would be stepping down as the head coach of the Dane citing the reason to be the lack of availability of time on the German's hands.

"I would like to inform you that I will step down as the head coach of Holger Rune with immediate effect. We started this partnership with the initial goal to reach the ATP Finals end of last year but moving forward I realised that in order for this to be successful, I would need to be available for Holger much more than I can."

Becker continued by saying that he could not give the Dane what he currently required and appreciated his journey with Rune, wishing him the best for the future.

"Due to professional and private responsibilities, I can’t give Holger what he needs now. I wish him only the very best and I’m always going to be his n.1 fan. I truly appreciated this journey together. BB," Becker tweeted.

