In pictures: Carlos Alcaraz, Andy Murray, Holger Rune, Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev & others arrive in Beijing for China Open

Carlos Alcaraz, Andy Murray, Holger Rune, Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev & other tennis stars have arrived in Beijing for the China Open 2023 set to begin from September 26 to October 8. It is categorized as an ATP 500 event on the 2023 ATP Tour and will be held at the National Tennis Center in Beijing.

Carlos Alcaraz's arrival at the tournament marks his debut appearance. He was photographed as he arrived, posing with his luggage against the backdrop of a wall, all smiles.

Expand Tweet

The ATP world No. 2, who last played in the US Open semi-finals against Daniil Medvedev, was also spotted in a training session on the center court.

Expand Tweet

Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev was photographed arriving in Beijing wearing a hoodie. His most recent match was in the 2023 US Open final where he lost to Novak Djokovic. In recent weeks, Medvedev has shared vacation pictures featuring himself, his wife Daria, and their daughter Alisa. The world No. 3 was also pictured practicing ahead of the tournament.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray was captured practicing in Beijing. Murray has been working his way back to form after a series of injuries. He is currently ranked in the top 40 on the ATP list. After the US Open, he returned to action at the Zhuhai Championships in China where he bowed out after a tough three-set battle against Aslan Karatsev.

Expand Tweet

The 20-year-old Danish sensation, Holger Rune, was spotted practicing on the court in preparation for the tournament. He is set to take on Felix Auger Aliassime on Thursday in his first match.

Expand Tweet

Former world No. 5, Andrey Rublev, was also photographed upon his arrival in Beijing for the China Open. Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner was spotted during the draw ceremony of the event.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The China Open makes its return for the first time since 2019

China Open Returns for the first time since 2019

The upcoming China Open holds a special significance as it is the first edition of the tournament since 2019. The events that transpired in the years following 2019 were marked by a series of cancellations primarily attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, which had a significant impact on the global sports calendar.

However, the tournament's absence wasn't solely due to the pandemic. It also took into account the unsettling circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai after she reportedly accused former Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault. The situation raised concerns and led to international calls for her well-being, resulting in a difficult period for both Chinese tennis and the sporting world at large.

In the 2019 China Open, the male category saw Austrian tennis player Dominic Thiem emerge as the champion, defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final. In the women's category, Japanese star Naomi Osaka secured the title by defeating Ashleigh Barty in the final.