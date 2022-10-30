In Pictures: Caroline Wozniacki’s adorable family photoshoot just 1 day before birth of son

Caroline Wozniacki is now a mother of two. The former tennis player became a mother for the first time in June 2021 – to daughter Olivia and welcomed her second child – son James - with her husband and former NBA player David Lee on October 24, 2022. The Dane shared a first glimpse of James with his older sister Olivia.

“Family of 4. James Wozniacki Lee born October 24, 2022. Everybody is healthy and Olivia is thrilled to be a big sister,” Caroline Wozniacki wrote.

In the days that followed, the former World No. 1 also revealed that she did a pre-baby family photoshoot just one day before the birth of her son.

“The day before we became a family of 4, we did a little family shoot!” she wrote on her social media.

Caroline Wozniacki, who lives with her husband and children in Fisher Island, Florida, was a sight to behold as she was captured by the beach. She opted for a pearl-colored look, twinning with her daughter, who also had a cute addition of pink hair ribbons. David Lee, meanwhile, chose a casual look with a white tee and a pair of denims.

She shared pictures of the same:

Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee, who revealed their relationship status in 2017, were engaged later that year and married in 2019. Months later, the 2018 Australian Open champion retired from the sport after her third-round loss at the 2020 Australian Open.

Caroline Wozniacki joined a list of tennis players who became parents in October

Daniil Medvedev and Daria Medvedeva became parents on October 14

Caroline Wozniacki joined a host of other players from the tennis fraternity who welcomed a child in October 2022.

Rafael Nadal and his wife Mery Perello became parents for the first time, with the birth of their son on October 8.

“Hello everyone. After a few days and many loving messages I just wanted to thank you all! We are very happy and everyone is very well! A big hug,” Nadal announced.

Joining the couple was Daniil Medvedev, who welcomed his first child on October 14 – a daughter named Alisa – with his wife, Daria Medvedeva.

“14.10.2022 Welcome to the world baby girl,” he wrote.

A day later, tennis couple Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina also had their first child - a daughter named Skai.

"What a night !!! Ladies and gentlemen, please give a warm welcome to Skaï Monfils. Can’t thanks enough my husband to live (through) this unforgettable moment with me," Svitolina wrote.

Ladies and gentlemen, please give a warm welcome to Skaï Monfils 🥹🥰



