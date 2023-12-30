In pictures: Caroline Wozniacki takes her daughter Olivia and son James on trip to Auckland zoo ft. giraffes, parrots & "closest thing to a dinosaur"

Former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki is currently in New Zealand, preparing for the ASB Auckland Classic. Since returning to the tennis court in August 2023, she has consistently traveled with her kids.

Wozniacki is set to kick off her 2024 season at the ASB Auckland Classic. The Dane will face Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in her first match of the year at the tournament on Sunday, December 31.

On Saturday, she posted a couple of pictures on her Instagram feed. The photos featured Wozniacki and her children, Olivia and James, at a zoo in Auckland.

Wozniacki talked about their tour around the zoo, mentioning how they saw and touched kiwis, fed giraffes and had conversations with parrots. She said it was a happy day all around as they witnessed the 'closest thing to a dinosaur', which was a tuatara.

“Amazing day at the Auckland Zoo with the kiddos! We got to see and touch the Kiwis that will be put back in to the world safely, when they are big and strong enough! We fed the giraffes, talked with the parrot's, and saw the closest thing to a dinosaur! Happy day all around!” Wozniacki wrote on her Instagram.

The Dane returned to the tennis court in August 2023 following her initial retirement in 2020 due to the birth of her two children.

Wozniacki married former NBA star David Lee in 2019. In June 2021, she gave birth to their daughter Olivia, and in October 2022, she gave birth to their son James.

BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented by SC Global - Day 2

Caroline Wozniacki is set to face Elina Svitolina in the first round of the ASB Auckland Classic 2024. Both of them returned to the WTA tour in 2023 after the birth of their children.

Svitolina had a pretty successful 2023 season. She won the Internationaux de Strasbourg back in May, reached the semifinal of the Wimbledon Championships and the quarterfinal of the French Open. She also finished the 2023 season as No. 25 in the WTA rankings.

Wozniacki, meanwhile, returned to the WTA tour in August 2023 at the Omnium Banque Nationale présenté par Rogers but was knocked out in the second round. She also competed in the Western & Southern Open at Cincinnati but had an early exit, losing to Varvara Gracheva in the first round.

Wozniacki had a tremendous run at the 2023 US Open, reaching the round of 16. She was defeated by the eventual champion, Coco Gauff.

Wozniacki is looking for her second win against Svitolina as they meet on Sunday. The head-to-head record between the duo currently stands at 1-4.