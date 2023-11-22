In Pictures: Coco Gauff continues off-season; attends Ice Spice & Doja Cat's Scarlet Tour concert in Miami

Coco Gauff, who is currently enjoying her off-season, was recently seen at Doja Cat's The Scarlet Tour in Miami.

The 2023 season was Gauff's best season as a professional. She reached a career-high singles ranking of No. 3 and won four titles, including the 2023 US Open.

The American shared some pictures and videos on her Instagram story from her time in Miami, featuring popular American rappers Doja Cat and Icespice performing on stage at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Tuesday night. Gauff also shared a picture of herself at the event with her friend Jamilah Nicole.

One of the videos shows Doja Cat performing alongside a pyrotechnic display.

"Ya'll we're so close and these flames were so hot omg but it was lit," Gauff captioned the video.

Gauff at Doja Cat's Scarlet Tour concert

Gauff's love for music is well documented. Back in August, she told Tennis Channel about her experience at a Beyoncé's concert, where she almost teared up during the singer's performance.

"It was really cool, I was so excited, I teared up a little bit when she came out and I have been waiting to go forever and I love her. I'm actually going to another show later this year, I think it's one of her last stops on tour" Gauff said.

Revisiting Coco Gauff's 2023 US Open triumph

2023 US Open - Coco Gauff

Gauff won four WTA titles in 2023 - the ASB Auckland Open, Mubadala Citi DC Open, Western & Southern Open and, most importantly, the US Open.

The 19-year-old kicked off her US Open campaign by facing Germany's Laura Siegmund in the first round. She won the game 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

In the second round, she defeated 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva 6-3, 6-2 to advance. In the third round, she competed against Belgium's Elise Martens and won the game 3-6, 6-3, 6-0.

Caroline Wozniacki, who returned to the tennis court in June after the birth of her two children, was Gauff's opponent in the Round of 16. Gauff won the game 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

In the quarterfinals, Coco Gauff defeated Latvian tennis player and current World No. 13 Jelena Ostapenko 6-0, 6-2.

Protests from environmental activists were a distraction during the semifinal game between Gauff and Karolina Muchova; an unpeturbed Gauff won the game 6-4, 7-5 to reach her first U.S. Open final.

Gauff faced Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the 2023 US Open. It was the 6th time the duo were meeting; the game ended 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the American's. Coco Gauff currently leads their head-to-head record 4-2.