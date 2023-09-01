In pictures: Coco Gauff and her parents meet Former US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama at US Open 2023

Coco Gauff's lifelong dream of meeting former US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama came true at the US Open 2023.

The former American First couple was present at Arthur Ashe Stadium on August 28, Monday, to watch Coco Gauff's opening round match at Flushing Meadows. The young American came back from behind to win against Laura Siegemund of Germany in the first round, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

After the match, Gauff and her parents, Corey and Candi Gauff, got a chance to meet the Obamas at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Candi Gauff posted pictures from the encounter on Instagram, with one showing Coco having a lighthearted conversation with the Obamas.

"Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama…. Enough said!!! Love, Team Gauff," the post was captioned.

Gauff also shared a conversation she had with Michelle Obama after the match, detailing the praise she received from her for speaking up during the match.

"They just told me how I handle myself in these situations. She said it's good to speak up for myself. I think she was happy that I spoke up for myself today," she said with a smile," Gauff said in the post-match press conference.

Coco Gauff to face Elise Mertens in R3 at the US Open 2023

Coco Gauff at the US Open

After bettering 35-year-old Siegemund, Coco Gauff breezed past Russian prodigy Mirra Andreeva for the second time in three months. Gauff won the second-round contest with little trouble, 6-3, 6-2. The No. 6 seed will next face No. 32 seed Elise Mertens on August 2.

Coco Gauff holds a 2-0 head-to-head advantage over Mertens, winning their previous encounters at 2021 Eastbourne International and the 2022 French Open. Elise Mertens progressed to the third round after defeating Mirjam Bjorklund and home favorite Danielle Collins in three-set affairs.

Gauff is one of the favorites to win the US Open after a dominant showing during the hard court swing. The 19-year-old won the WTA 500 Citi Open (defeating Maria Sakkari in the final) and the WTA 1000 Western and Southern Open (defeating Karolina Muchova in the final). More notably, in Cincinnati, she defeated World No. 1 Iga Swiatek for the first time in her career, after losing 14 consecutive sets against the Pole.

Gauff and Swiatek are both drawn in the same quarter and could face each other in the quarterfinal at Flushing Meadows.