In Pictures: Coco Gauff revisits her memories with Jalen Sera at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival; pair all smiles as they pose together with friends

Coco Gauff shared glimpses from her trip to the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival with Jalen Sera as she enjoyed her off-season following her WTA Finals triumph. The American player attended the live performances from Daniel Caesar, Omar Apollo, and Tyler, the Creator.

Gauff witnessed a roller coaster of a season in 2024, facing her biggest disappointment at the US Open after failing to defend her 2023 title. However, the 20-year-old redeemed herself in the final part of the season, winning the China Open and WTA Finals to end the year as World No.3.

Following her WTA Finals victory in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Gauff visited her grandmother in Florida for a short time before flying to Los Angeles to attend American rapper Tyler, the Creator's annual music festival, Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival. The Grand Slam champion was accompanied by Jalen Sera and other friends on the trip.

Gauff shared glimpses of her trip on Instagram and could be seen enjoying the live musical performances. The 20-year-old also enjoyed a tennis practice session with a few of her friends.

"year 2 at camp," she captioned the post.

Gauff has been a long-time fan of Tyler, the Creator and the rapper recently mentioned her name in his single, 'Thought I was Dead'. Tyler hailed Gauff's serving prowess, saying:

"B***h, you ain't Coco Gauff, you can't serve me."

Coco Gauff's namedrop in Tyler, the Creator's single was predicted beforehand by her boyfriend

Speaking at a WTA Finals conference in Riyadh, Coco Gauff opened up about her fandom of American rapper Tyler, the Creator, whom she has been listening to for over six years. The American claimed she had been a long-time admirer of the rapper and hoped he would perform 'Thought I was Dead.'

"I've been a fan of Tyler since I was 14 years old. I saw him perform live when I was 15 for the first time. I went to his music festival last year. I have tickets to go again this year. Hopefully he performs that song. It would be pretty cool to see that live," Coco Gauff said.

The 20-year-old further revealed that her boyfriend had predicted her namedrop in Tyler's song beforehand, joking he was able to foresee the future.

"Then my boyfriend is like, 'Watch, he's going to drop you in a song.' I was like, 'Yeah, that would be insane.' That's never going to happen. Three weeks later it happened. I was like, 'Can he see into the future or what?'" she added.

Gauff attended the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival following the conclusion of her 2023 season as well, which arguably was the best of her short career so far.

