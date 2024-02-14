In pictures: Coco Gauff spends Valentine's Day with mother Candi in Doha after Qatar Open exit, goes wheeling together

Coco Gauff and her mom, Candi, recently shared pictures on social media, showcasing how they spent Valentine's Day together in Doha, just a day after Coco's exit from the Qatar TotalEnergies Open.

The World No. 3 was eliminated by Czech star Kateřina Siniakova in the second round on Tuesday 6-2, 6-4. This marked the teenager's third tournament of the season.

As the world celebrated Valentine's Day on Wednesday (February 14), Coco Gauff spent time with her mom, Candi, cruising a quadracycle in the Sealine Desert in Qatar.

“Motorsport,” she captioned the post.

Candi, Coco Gauff's mom, took to Instagram to share a series of images as well. They posed on camel backs, Candi held an Arabian Falcon with gloves on, and there was another of them wearing helmets on a quadracycle, taking a selfie. In the caption, she extended Valentine's Day wishes to fans worldwide.

“Live to see another day. Happy Valentine's day from Doha, Qatar,” Candi Gauff captioned the post.

The Qatar TotalEnergies Open started on February 11 and will continue until February 17. The tournament is now in its quarterfinal stage, featuring Danielle Collins, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Leylah Fernandez, Elena Rybakina, Naomi Osaka, Karolína Pliskova, Iga Swiatek and Victoria Azarenka.

Coco Gauff has competed in three WTA tournaments this season

2024 Australian Open - Getty Images

This season, Coco Gauff has competed in the ASB Classic in Auckland, the Australian Open and the Qatar TotalEnergies Open.

In her first tournament of the season, the teenager entered the ASB Classic as the defending champion. She started by defeating 23-year-old Claire Liu in the first round, followed by a victory against Brenda Fruhvirtova in the last 16. Gauff then secured wins against Varvara Gracheva in the quarterfinal and compatriot Emma Navarro in the semifinal.

The final featured Coco Gauff against Ukrainian star Elina Svitolina, and the former emerged victorious 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-3, clinching her second title. Only Margaret Court and Evonne Goolagong have lifted more trophies at the ASB Classic than Gauff, each securing three titles.

Gauff then competed at the 2024 Australian Open, where she reached the semifinals for the first time. She defeated Anna Karolína Schmiedlová, Caroline Dolehide, Alycia Parks, Magdalena Fręch and Marta Kostyuk before losing to eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinal.

At the Qatar TotalEnergies Open, Coco Gauff faced a first-round exit at the hands of Kateřina Siniaková.