In Pictures: Coco Gauff stars in American Eagle's latest Spring Members Always campaign

World No. 19 Coco Gauff featured in the American Eagle's latest Spring Members Always campaign. The American prodigy posted a video of the campaign on her Instagram handle on Thursday. She shared her jubilation with her fans by stating how excited she was to join the campaign.

"So excited to join American Eagle's Members Always Spring campaign this year," Gauff captioned the post.

Along with Coco Gauff, one can also see actor and musician Joshua Bassett, actors Madelyn Cline, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Michael Evans Behling, and American songwriter and YouTuber, MXMToon, starring in the campaign.

The Spring Members Always campaign unveils a new summer collection of American retailer, American Eagle (AE). American Eagle carries lifestyle, clothing, and wearable accessories in its stores. It will also have extensions across Roblox, Snapchat and TikTok, where some of the consumers will also get an opportunity to meet with the cast of the campaign.

Speaking about the campaign in a recent interview, Jennifer Foyle, the President and the Executive Creative Director of AE & Aerie, hailed all the stars of the campaign, highlighting that that they all "empower others to believe in the limitless possibilities of tomorrow."

Foyle also mentioned that their "spring collection is a fresh approach to nostalgic-inspired trends," an assortment of which will "inspire customers to show up to be themselves."

"AE’s Members Always campaign represents our belief that this generation has the power to come together and create a place where everyone belongs. Coco, Joshua, Madelyn, Maitreyi, Michael, and mxmtoon share a unique point of view on today's world that empowers others to believe in the limitless possibilities of tomorrow," said Foyle.

“Our Spring collection is a fresh approach to nostalgic-inspired trends. Flares are back, so are wider and looser fits, and of course, the best of the 90s. The assortment inspires customers to show up to be themselves," added the Executive Creative Director of AE.

Coco Gauff set to next feature at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells

Coco Gauff at the Qatar Open 2022

Currently going through a topsy-turvy season on the WTA tour in 2022, Gauff will next be seen in action at the BNP Paribas Open, a tournament that begins on March 10, 2022.

Having played five tournaments in the 2022 tennis season so far, Gauff has a 7-5 win-loss record. While the 17-year-old player ended up as one of the semi-finalists and quarterfinalists at the Adelaide International 2 and Qatar Open 2022 respectively, her first-round exits at the Australian Open and Dubai Tennis Championships 2022 are things that Gauff will want to work on.

Despite her ups and downs in the singles category, Gauff has been brilliant in the 2022 season when it comes to performing in the doubles category, having already won the Qatar Open 2022 title along with her partner, Jessica Pegula.

