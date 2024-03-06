In Pictures: Coco Gauff stuns in photoshoot for Vogue, expresses delight at making the cover of fashion magazine at 19

Coco Gauff starred in a photoshoot for Vogue as she made the magazine's cover for their latest issue.

The American, who is towards the end of her teenage years, made Vogue's cover for their April issue. She shared pictures of her photoshoot with the magazine on social media, with her caption reading:

"Thank you @voguemagazine for this amazing cover. it’s truly an honor and i am forever grateful for this opportunity."

Gauff dazzled in Vogue's photoshoot and wore a number of outfits.

Coco Gauff's photoshoot for Vogue

Coco Gauff's photoshoot for Vogue

Gauff's photoshoot for Vogue

Gauff isn't the only tennis player who has been on Vogue's cover. Others who have had that distinction include Serena Williams, who announced her retirement from tennis in the magazine's September 2022 issue. The likes of Novak Djokovic, Bob Bryan, and Mike Bryan have also featured on Vogue's cover.

Coco Gauff will face either Clara Burel or Wang Xiyu in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open

Gauff in action at the Dubai Tennis Championships

Coco Gauff will start her Indian Wells campaign in the second round against either Clara Burel or Wang Xiyu. The American is seeded third at the BNP Paribas Open and thus received a bye to the second round of the tournament. Her potential opponents in Indian Wells include 14th seed Liudmila Samsonova, 24th seed Elise Mertens, 32nd seed Anhelina Kalinina, and Naomi Osaka.

Gauff reached the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 event last year before losing to Aryna Sabalenka.

The 19-year-old has won 12 out of 15 matches so far in the 2024 season. She started the year by winning the ASB Classic in Auckland, defeating Elina Svitolina in the final.

The American then competed at the Australian Open and reached the semifinals of the tournament with wins over Anna-Karolina Schmeidlova, Caroline Dolehide, Alycia Parks, Magdalena Frech, and Marta Kostyuk. Here, she lost to eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets.

Gauff then suffered a shock second-round exit at the Qatar Open to Katerina Siniakova and followed it with a run to the quarterfinals at the Dubai Tennis Championships with wins over Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Karolina Pliskova. Here, she lost to eventual runner-up Anna Kalinskaya.