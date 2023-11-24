In Pictures: Coco Gauff, Taylor Fritz & girlfriend Morgan Riddle, Eugenie Bouchard & others celebrate Thanksgiving

Tennis stars like Coco Gauff, Taylor Fritz and his girlfriend Morgan Riddle, Eugenie Bouchard, Sloane Stephens, Caroline Wozniacki, and others were all seen celebrating Thanksgiving as the off-season continues.

The 2023 season was a blockbuster, and most players have drawn the curtains closed to rest and prepare for the 2024 season. Recently, many of the players took to social media to share pictures and videos of them celebrated Thanksgiving with their family and loved ones.

Coco Gauff posted a couple of pictures and videos on her Instagram story on Thursday, November 23, that featured her and her family enjoying the annual holiday. She also shared videos of her brother Codey Gauff hilariously discussing the dinner.

Coco Gauff celebrating Thanksgiving

Caroline Wozniacki, who returned to the tennis court in June after a three-year hiatus and the birth of her two children, also celebrated Thanksgiving in her own way. She shared a picture of herself on her Instagram hitting the gym.

"Even on Thanksgiving we grind," she captioned the image.

Caroline Wozniacki celebrates Thanksgiving in the gym

American star Sloane Stephens celebrated Thanksgiving with her family as well. She shared pictures that featured her husband Jozy Altidore and son Cameron, and another that showcased the family celebrating Thanksgiving and also the birthday of her mom.

Sloane Stephens celebrated Thanksgiving with family

Taylor Fritz and his girlfriend Morgan Riddle celebrated Thanksgiving together. The World No. 10 shared a picture on his Instagram story that featured Riddle in the kitchen.

"Cooked a whole Thanksgiving dinner by herself," Fritz captioned the image

Taylor Fritz Thanksgiving

2014 Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard also shared pictures from her Thanksgiving celebration in New York. In one of the pictures, she posed in front of the dining table, and in another, she had her hand in a popcorn tub.

"Why do I need a bedtime snack after Thanksgiving dinner," She captioned a post.

Eugenie Bouchard at Thanksgiving

Major highlights from Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula's 2023 doubles season

2023 US Open - Pegula and Gauff

This season, Coco Gauff won four singles titles: the US Open, Western & Southern Open, Mubadala Citi DC Open, and the ASB Auckland Open. The American won in doubles as well, clinching two trophies with partner and compatriot Jessica Pegula.

In February, Gauff and Pegula partnered to win the Qatar TotalEnergies Open after defeating Jelena Ostapenko and Lyudmyla Kichenok in the final 6-4, 2-6, 10-7.

The American duo also secured another victory on the ATP Tour when they won the Miami Open. Their opponents in the final were Leylah Fernandez and Taylor Townsend. The match ended 7-6(6), 6-2 in favor of the American pair.

Gauff and Pegula also reached the final of the Madrid Open in May, but were defeated by Viktoria Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad Maia in the final, 6-1, 6-4.

Internazionali BNL d'Italia was the next tournament Gauff and Pegula partnered in. They clashed with against Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens in the finals and lost 6-4, 6-4.