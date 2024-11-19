In Pictures: Danielle Collins shares year’s worth of forgotten memories featuring boyfriend Bryan, close friends, and adventures across cities

Danielle Collins this week shared a collection of photos from the past year that she had forgotten to post. The images capture moments with her close friends, her boyfriend Bryan Kipp, and memories from various cities she visited.

On Tuesday, November 19, Danielle Collins shared a series of photos on Instagram, offering a glimpse into her past year. They include the 30-year-old exploring various cities across Europe, America, and the Middle East, highlighting her cherished moments. She captioned the post:

"Photos dating back to over a year ago that I meant to post but completely forgot 🤣"

Collins had one of her most successful seasons on tour in 2024. She won her first WTA 1000 title in Miami and followed it up with a title in Charleston. The American broke into the Top 10 rankings for the first time since 2022 and ended the season with a 39-15 record ranked World No. 11.

Collins had previously planned to retire at the end of the year due to health complications. However, in a recent announcement, she revealed her decision to make a comeback in 2025.

Danielle Collins opens up about the "mixed emotions" surrounding her retirement U-turn

Earlier in 2024, Danielle Collins announced that the season would be her last on tour. She expressed her desire to start a family, citing a "small window" for pregnancy due to her health conditions.

However, after recent consultations with medical professionals, she learned that her treatment would take longer than anticipated. As a result, she decided to extend her tennis career.

Reflecting on this unexpected turn, Collins opened up about her "mixed emotions" and gratitude for having her tennis career to fall back on. She said (via Sky Sports),

"Yeah, definitely some mixed emotions. This past couple of weeks, going through all of those appointments and just trying to work through all of the information that you get during that process, it's been hard at times.

"But while I was going through that process, I'm also thinking how lucky am I that I have the option to be able to have a career to fall back on, because I couldn't imagine not having gone through those appointments and understanding the challenges that might come along with this experience and then not having my career."

In on-court matters, Collins recently played in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Malaga. The US, the record-winners of the event, were surprisingly ousted by Slovakia in the quarterfinals.

