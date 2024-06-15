Danielle Collins recently switched up her look while gearing up for the grasscourt season. The American opted for a bold change by getting bangs and even invited fans to weigh in on her new hairstyle.

Collins concluded her claycourt season with a shock loss to Olga Danilovic in the second round of the 2024 French Open. After a demanding six-month tour schedule, the American announced her decision to take a well-deserved break before commencing her grasscourt season.

With Wimbledon now on the horizon, the World No. 11 has commenced her preparations for the Major, flaunting her new hairstyle against the backdrop of the lush green grass courts.

Danielle Collins, who typically wears her long blonde hair straight and in layers, while keeping it tied back in a braid during matches, unveiled her new look with bangs ahead of her much-awaited return to the tour.

"Someone got bangs ✂️," she posted on her Instagram story.

Flaunting her new hairstyle on social media, the 30-year-old also invited fans to share their opinion by including a reaction poll in her post.

The American will debut her new hairstyle on court at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne as she hunts for her maiden title on grass in her final year on tour. She will be joined by compatriots Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys in the star-studded lineup at the WTA 500 event.

Danielle Collins on taking a short break from tennis: "I will be back feeling refreshed and recharged for grass court season"

Danielle Collins announced her decision to take a short break from tennis after her exit from the French Open. The American expressed her desire to relax and recuperate after fulfilling her dream of qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics with her success during the season, including triumphs at the Miami Open and Charleston Open.

"This pumped about finally getting a break 🥳After 6 months of playing a tournament almost every week, I can finally take some time to relax and recover. In the beginning of the season it was a goal of mine to qualify for the Olympics 🇺🇸🎾 It took a lot of blood, sweat, and tears to make it happen. I am very proud of my success over the last six months," she captioned her Instagram post.

The World No. 11 also opened up about "dreading" competing due to incessant questions about her decision to retire at the end of the year, disclosing that the ordeal left her in tears daily.

"With all of the attention around my retirement at the end of the year, the last couple weeks have been really challenging for me. I have found myself playing some of my best tennis but I’ve also found myself really dreading going into work and crying daily," Danielle Collins wrote.

"The conversations with media around explaining my health challenges, being asked over and over again to justify my success, and constantly being questioned about retiring and wanting to start a family have been really draining," she added.

Emphasizing the importance of taking the time to enjoy her favorite activities outside tennis, Danielle Collins suggested that this break will allow her to feel "refreshed" and "recharged" for the start of her grasscourt season.

"I’m feeling really happy to finally get to enjoy some of my favorite activities and be reunited with Mr.Q 🐶⛳️🧘‍♀️🌊👙I will be back feeling refreshed and recharged for grass court season 💜💚," she concluded.