In pictures: Daniil Medvedev's wife Daria and daughter Alisa all smiles as they pose for summer-themed photoshoot

Daniil Medvedev's wife Daria and daughter Alisa embraced the summer by posing in a charming photoshoot.

Medvedev and his longtime partner Daria Medvedeva tied the knot in 2018. In October 2022, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Alisa.

The former World No. 1's wife recently shared a glimpse of her enjoying a sunny day with their daughter. In one picture, Daria cradled Alisa in her lap as they posed by a pool, and in another, she offered a peek into their trip to the beach, holding the one-year-old's hands while the toddler smiled joyfully.

"Summer ❤️🦊," she captioned the post on Instagram.

Daniil Medvedev last competed on the tour at the recently concluded Paris Masters. The Russian entered the tournament in excellent form after making it to the final in Vienna, where he lost to Jannik Sinner.

Following a first-round bye, the 27-year-old kicked off his campaign in Paris against Grigor Dimitrov. Although the Russian bounced back strongly after losing the first set, he could not secure victory, as Dimitrov displayed his resilience to win 6-3, 6-7(4), 7-6(2).

Medvedev will next be in action at the 2023 ATP Finals, scheduled to commence on November 12 in Turin.

A brief look at Daniil Medvedev's ATP Finals record

Daniil Medvedev won the 2020 ATP Finals

In 2019, Daniil Medvedev made his debut appearance at the ATP Finals. The Russian finished at the bottom of his group after suffering defeats to Rafael Nadal, Alexander Zverev and eventual champion Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The 27-year-old enjoyed great success in his campaign in 2020. He dominated the group stage, defeating Novak Djokovic, Zverev and Diego Schwartzman in straight sets. Subsequently, he narrowly edged past Rafael Nadal in the semifinals to set up a blockbuster title clash against Dominic Thiem.

Medvedev staged a remarkable comeback victory over Thiem, winning 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-4 to clinch his maiden ATP Finals title. Having defeated Djokovic, Nadal and Thiem during his campaign, the Russian became the fourth man to beat the world's top-three ranked players en route to a title.

The former World No. 1 sustained his success at the year-end championships in 2021 by reaching the semifinals after defeating Zverev, Jannik Sinner and Hubert Hurkacz. He triumphed over Casper Ruud in the semifinals before falling to Zverev in the title clash in straight sets.

Medvedev had a challenging campaign in last year's edition of the event, failing to make it past the group stage after losing to Djokovic, Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev in closely contested three-set encounters.

This season marks Daniil Medvedev's fifth consecutive qualification for the ATP Finals.