In Pictures: Daniil Medvedev's wife Daria dazzles in chic pantsuit in latest photoshoot

Daniil Medvedev's wife, Daria, recently showcased her latest photoshoot, in which she cut a stylish figure in a chic pantsuit.

Medvedev is currently in California for the 2024 Indian Wells Masters, entering the tournament as the fourth seed. Following a first-round bye, the Russian will kick off his campaign against Roberto Carballes Baena in the second round. Medvedev enjoys a perfect 2-0 record against Carballes Baena, having secured a dominant 6-1, 6-2 victory in their most recent encounter at the 2023 Miami Open.

Ahead of Daniil Medvedev's tournament opener at the Masters 1000 event, his wife, Daria, stole the spotlight with her latest photoshoot.

The 28-year-old stunned in a fashionable beige pantsuit, as she smoldered for the camera. Opting for a natural makeup look and loose hair, she allowed the outfit to shine, sharing the striking pictures on social media.

Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev is set to begin his quest for his maiden Indian Wells title after narrowly missing out last year. Following his three consecutive title wins in 2023, the Russian reached the final of the Indian Wells Masters with victories over the likes of Alexander Zverev, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and Frances Tiafoe.

However, he fell short in the final, as Carlos Alcaraz claimed a 6-3, 6-2 victory to clinch his maiden title at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

Daniil Medvedev on his Indian Wells 2024 campaign: "I had a lot of confidence last year, I do have some this year, maybe a bit less"

Daniil Medvedev

During his pre-tournament press conference at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters, Daniil Medvedev admitted to feeling less confident about his campaign compared to last year.

"I don't know, I had a lot of confidence last year. I do have some this year, maybe a bit less because last year I won like three tournaments before this one," he said.

The Russian also reflected on the slow court conditions from last year, which had triggered several outbursts from him and had even prompted him to label the courts a "freaking disgrace to the sport."

Despite this, the World No. 4 emphasized that he had no intention of blaming the court this time around, as he focused on simply enjoying his time at the tournament.

"It was actually very surprising because first day, my first day I came here, I guess there was a sandstorm the day before I arrived. And so I went on center court, and it was lightning fast, and I was like, wow, surprising. I loved it. And then the next day it became slow," Daniil Medvedev said.

"So, let's see, I'm, I'm definitely not gonna blame the court for anything that I do, which means play bad or good or lose or win, I'm gonna enjoy it here. I love it here. I'm gonna enjoy my time here and try to prolong it as much as possible," he added.