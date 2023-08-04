In pictures: Daria Kasatkina and girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako pose for 'family portrait' with adorable puppies

Tennis star Daria Kasatkina and girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako recently shared adorable photos of themselves posing with puppies, which the latter jokingly called their "family portrait."

Daria Kasatkina, the World No. 11, and Natalia Zabiiako, the 2018 European bronze medalist in pair skating, are not only successful athletes but also proud and happy partners. The two have been open about their relationship on social media, where they share their love and support for each other.

Kasatkina wrapped up her campaign at the 2023 Mubadala Citi DC Open on Wednesday, falling to Elina Svitolina in straight sets in the second round. However, she stayed back to spend some quality time exploring the American capital.

On Friday, Zabiiako posted a series of photos on Twitter, showing her and Kasatkina cuddling with their furry friends as part of a "mental health hour."

“Mental health hour in Washington DC «Family portrait » 😂🐶🥰,” Zabiiako wrote on Instagram.

Kasatkina made headlines last year when she came out as gay. The Russian opened up about her struggles with homophobia and discrimination in her home country, where same-sex relationships are still stigmatized and persecuted. She also expressed her hope for a more tolerant and inclusive society, where people can be themselves without fear.

"Living in the closet is impossible. Not for the long run, no. It is too hard. It is pointless, you will be completely focussed on that until you choose to come out. Of course, it is up to you to decide how to do it and how much you tell," Daria Kasatkina said. "Living in peace with yourself is the only thing that matters, and f*ck everyone else."

A look back at Daria Kasatkina's performance in Citi Open 2023

Daria Kasatkina in Wimbledon 2023

World No. 11 Daria Kasatkina had a below par run at the 2023 Citi Open. The Russian won her first-round match against Elise Mertens in straight sets but fell to wildcard entrant Elina Svitolina in the second round.

Kasatkina started her campaign with a convincing 6-3, 7-5 victory over Mertens, who had beaten her two times in their previous six meetings. However, Kasatkina could not replicate her form against Svitolina, who had a perfect 7-0 record against her before the match.

Svitolina won the match 6-2, 6-2 in just over an hour, ending Kasatkina’s hopes of reaching her sixth quarterfinal of the season. The Russian had previously reached the semifinals in Charleston and made it to the finals in Eastbourne and Adelaide.

Daria Kasatkina will now look to bounce back from this defeat and improve her performance in the tournaments remaining in the North American hardcourt swing.