In pictures: Daria Kasatkina and girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako take in the sights in New York ahead of US Open

Daria Kasatkina's girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako took to social media earlier on Wednesday (23 August) to post a few pictures of the couple from their first-ever New York City date.

The Russian figure skater expressed love for her girlfriend through the caption. She also added two emojis which she felt best captured her adulation for New York City - an apple and the Statue of Liberty.

"NY #USOpen2023 with my love DKasatkina," Zabiiako wrote on her X handle.

In one of the pictures, Zabiiako can be seen posing in front of the Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace, a famous rollerskating rink at the Rockefeller Center in New York City.

The couple later took another picture of themselves during a detour to the Arthur Ashe Stadium, which is the venue for all of the marquee matches at the US Open.

Natalia Zabiiako poses at the Rockefeller Center

Daria Kasatkina and her girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako look adorable in a selfie

Natalia Zabiiako, in particular, looked dapper during the date, as she had donned a pink beige top and white pants. Daria Kasatkina, meanwhile, donned a simple white sports t-shirt.

Kasatkina has been dating Zabiiako since last year. The couple has been open about their relationship on social media, where they regularly share their love and support for each other. The two are always in close proximity of each other, whether they are at practice sessions or outdoors.

Recently, Zabiiako left the couple's devout fans in raptures as she posted a photo of the 26-year-old looking hilariously annoyed at a rain-plagued match in Cincinnati.

Daria Kasatkina's hilarious reaction was reposted by her girlfriend in her Instagram story

Kasatkina, meanwhile, took some time off from her campaign at the WTA 1000 earlier in the week to celebrate her girlfriend's birthday in an intimate fashion.

Daria Kasatkina will be looking to redeem herself at the 2023 US Open

Daria Kasatkina lost in the first round of the 2022 US Open to Great Britain's Harriet Dart

Daria Kasatkina has had a mediocre season in 2023, with a 29-20 win-loss record and just two semifinal appearances on the Hologic WTA tour to boot.

The Russian, however, hit a rich vein of form during the North American hardcourt season in Montreal and Cincinnati, where she reached the quarterfinals and the Round-of-16, respectively.

She can perhaps take pride in the fact that she lost to top players like Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina. The World No. 13 will now be looking to make an impact at this year's US Open, which will kick off on August 28.

Kasatkina, who reached a career-high ranking of No. 8 last year, lost to the unseeded Harriet Dart in her opening-round match at Flushing Meadows in 2022. She will, however, be eager to improve on her career-best result at the New York Slam - a fourth-round finish in 2017 (where she lost to Estonia's Kaia Kanepi).