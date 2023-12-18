In Pictures: Dominic Thiem enjoys off-season in Dubai, does sandboarding and more

Dominic Thiem recently shared a glimpse into his life in the off-season. The World No. 98 is currently stepping up his preparations for the new season after a rather disappointing 2023.

Thiem reached only one final this season at the ATP 250 Generali Open in Kitzbuhel, Austria, where he lost to Sebastian Baez in straight sets. This was Thiem's first final in 3 years since the 2020 Nitto ATP Finals. He also reached the quarter-finals of 4 other tournaments in 2023.

Now that the season has wrapped up, Thiem is currently spending his time off in Dubai and was seen practicing with Andy Murray. The Austrian also seems to be spending time enjoying different local activities like sandboarding.

Thiem recently posted pictures on X (formerly Twitter) showcasing his life in Dubai. He captioned the post:

"A glimpse of the first half of December🙌🏻"

Here are a few more images of Dominic Thiem enjoying sandboarding in the desert via We Are Tennis on X (formerly Twitter):

"And the Award for the most unusual holiday activity goes to... Dominic Thiem!" 🏂🏜

When Dominic Thiem crushed ATP Tour's head-to-head Australian Open Champions quiz

Dominic Thiem at the Nitto ATP Finals

Earlier this year in February, The ATP tour's YouTube channel posted a video of players going head-to-head in a game where they had to guess all the Australian Open champions from 2022 to 2000 (in that order) as part of their Tennis IQ challenge.

Dominic Thiem features in part 1 of the video series of this quiz, where he competed against Stan Wawrinka, Matteo Berrettini, and Taylor Fritz.

In the beginning, the players were explained the quiz format and were asked how well they'd fare in it. When Thiem was asked how he thinks it is going to go, he responded:

"I'm gonna know everybody."(at 00:40)

As the quiz starts, Thiem's answers are not shown at the beginning of the video along with the other players. He can be seen entering at 4:46 and beginning his quiz.

Thiem impresses the quizzers with his knowledge as he comfortably names all of the champions in 51 seconds, leaving everyone speechless and winning the challenge.

In the second part, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, and Karen Khachanov went head-to-head but none of them defeated Thiem's time.

Here are the final results:

Results of the Tennis IQ Challenge