In Pictures: Dominic Thiem & girlfriend Lili make special appearance at Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev ATP Finals 2024 clash

Dominic Thiem and his girlfriend, Lili Paul-Roncalli, made a special appearance at the 2024 ATP Finals match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev. Thiem's best result at the season-ending tournament was finishing as the runner-up in 2019 and 2020, losing the title to Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev respectively.

This year, Zverev and Alcaraz were both placed in the John Newcombe Group alongside Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev. The Spaniard started his tournament with a loss to Ruud, falling 1–6, 5–7 in the first group stage match.

The four-time Grand Slam champion then bounced back with a strong 6–3, 7–6(8) win over Rublev in the second group stage match to move to the final round-robin match where he faced the German.

On the other hand, Alexander Zverev began his campaign with a win over Andrey Rublev with a score of 6–4, 6–4 in the first group stage match. He then overcame Casper Ruud 7-6(3), 6-3 in the second group stage match. Most recently, the World No. 2 defeated Carlos Alcaraz 7-6(5), 6-4 in just short of two hours to secure his place in the semifinals of the 2024 ATP Finals.

Zverev and Alcaraz's match in Turin, Italy, was attended by Dominic Thiem. He was seen sitting in the stands with his girlfriend Lili Paul-Roncalli.

Alexander Zverev will face Taylor Fritz in ATP Finals 2024 SF

Alexander Zverev at Nitto ATP Finals 2024 [Image Source: Getty Images]

Alexander Zverev will go head-to-head with Taylor Fritz in the semifinals of the 2024 ATP Finals.

This year marked Fritz's debut at the season-ending tournament. He was placed in the Ilie Nastase Group alongside players like Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev, and Alex de Minaur.

Fritz kicked off his ATP Finals campaign with a 6–4, 6–3 victory over Daniil Medvedev in the first group stage match. However, he faced a setback in the second round against Jannik Sinner, losing 4–6, 4–6.

Fritz bounced back in the last round-robin match by defeating Alex de Minaur 5–7, 6–4, 6–3 to secure his spot in the semifinals of the season-ending tournament.

Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz have faced each other 11 times on the ATP tour with the American winning six of those encounters. Their most recent clash took place during a group stage match at the 2024 Laver Cup, where Fritz won 6–4, 7–5.

The winner of the match between Zverev and Fritz will go on to face the winner of the match between Jannik Sinner and the to-be-decided semifinalist from the John Newcombe Group in the final.

