In pictures: Dominic Thiem's Greek getaway with girlfriend Lili Paul Roncalli, family, and new pet dog Pipo 

Dominic Thiem has taken a break from the cold weather in Austria and jetted to Greece for a vacation with his family and girlfriend Lili Paul Roncalli. Thiem shared some stunning photos of his trip, showing off the beautiful scenery of Thassos, an island in the northern Aegean Sea.

Thiem, who has been struggling with injuries and form for most of the 2023 season, decided to take a break from the sport after his last tournament in Metz, France, where he lost in the second round to Ugo Humbert in a three-set thriller, 6-7(5), 6-4, 3-6.

Thiem has been spending time in Greece, along with his girlfriend, new pet dog Pipo, his father and coach Wolfgang Thiem, his mother Karin Thiem, his younger brother and agent Moritz Thiem, and his brother’s girlfriend, Lena Millonig. He also had a special guest on his vacation: his grandfather Josef Mullner.

In the pictures, Thiem can be seen exploring the picturesque scenery of Thassos, posing with his girlfriend and family, and enjoying the sunny weather.

"A little escape from the Austrian cold 🏃☀️. And of course, Grandpa is right by our side!" Thiem wrote on Instagram.

Check out Thiem's post below:

Dominic Thiem's 2023 tennis season in review

Dominic Thiem at the 2023 Mutua Madrid Open

Despite a rocky start to his 2023 season, Dominic Thiem demonstrated glimpses of his former brilliance throughout the year, culminating in a run to the final of the 2023 Austrian Open.

Thiem's season commenced with a qualifying first-round exit at the Adelaide International 1, but he secured his first victory of the year against Alex Molcan at the Argentina Open in February. His form remained inconsistent, with consecutive wins eluding him until April.

A breakthrough came at the Estoril Open and the Munich Open, where Thiem reached the quarterfinals. His performance peaked at his home tournament, the 2023 Austrian Open final, where he lost to Sebastian Baez in straight sets, 3-6, 1-6.

Thiem's next notable performance came at the Astana Open, where he reached the quarterfinals, eventually losing to Sebastian Ofner in three sets, 7-5, 4-6, 2-6. His Grand Slam results were rather disappointing. He faced first-round exits at three out of four Majors, losing to Andrey Rublev (Australian Open), Pedro Cachin (French Open), and Stefanos Tsitsipas (the Wimbledon Championships), respectively.

At the US Open, Dominic Thiem defeated Alexander Bublik in the first round but retired mid-match against Ben Shelton in the second round.