In pictures: Elina Svitolina explores Auckland Zoo with daughter Skai, helps her feed giraffes and more

Elina Svitolina explored the Auckland Zoo with her daughter Skai while in New Zealand.

Svitolina recently arrived in Auckland to commence her 2024 season at the ASB Classic. The Ukrainian started the year positively, reaching the final of the WTA 250 tournament. She defeated Caroline Wozniacki, Emma Raducanu, Marie Bouzkova and Wang Xiyu en route to the final, where she fell to top-seed Coco Gauff 7-6(4), 3-6, 3-6.

Despite missing out on the title, Svitolina expressed delight at what the New Zealand tour had to offer. This included a visit to the Auckland Zoo and an opportunity to witness a live Haka dance performance.

Taking to social media on Monday (January 8), Svitolina posted a few pictures of her helping Skai feed giraffes and ostriches at the zoo. She also shared snaps from her ASB Classic campaign, including a video of the ceremonial dance performance at the ASB Tennis Centre.

"Little recap of my journey to New Zealand. It was an incredible adventure visiting @aucklandzoo, where we had the opportunity to feed giraffes, ostriches, and make friends with other animals. Additionally, I had a great time @asbclassic playing in my first tournament of the year with an amazing crowd for every match and witnessing an authentic Haka performance right in front of me," Svitolina captioned her Instagram post.

Elina Svitolina has always been keen on sharing candid moments with Skai on the internet. The Ukrainian welcomed her daughter in October 2022 with her husband and former World No. 6 Gael Monfils.

Gael Monfils "incredibly proud" of Elina Svitolina's performance at the ASB Classic

Gael Monfils showered praise on his wife Elina Svitolina for her determined performance at the 2024 ASB Classic.

Svitolina earned a comfortable 6-4, 6-3 win over Caroline Wozniacki before staging a thrilling 6-7(5), 7-6(3), 6-1 comeback win over Raducanu in the second round. She eased past Bouzkova 6-0, 6-3 in the quarterfinals and bounced back from a set down against Wang Xiyu 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 to reach the final.

Svitolina tested Gauff in the opening stages as she forced the American to drop a set for the first time this week. Gauff had a fight on her hands and dug deep to eventually come out on top against the Ukrainian.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, Monfils congratulated Svitolina on the "amazing start to the year" while acknowledging that a title win was the desired result.

"What a fight! Not the result you wanted but I’m so incredibly proud of you, what an amazing start to the year!" Monfils wrote on X.

Elina Svitolina is expected to be in action next at the 2024 Australian Open, where she will mark her return after two years.