In pictures: Elina Svitolina, Gael Monfils, Petra Kvitova and Naomi Osaka lead Valentine's Day wishes

Top names from both the WTA and ATP tours took some time out from their busy schedules to greet their social media followers on Valentine's Day.

Leading the wishes were newly-weds Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils, who both posted photographs from their wedding and reception ceremonies. Svitolina shared a photograph of herself and Monfils from the wedding day, with the caption "the one for my Valentine."

Monfils, meanwhile, posted a picture from the reception, also adding a sweet caption.

"Loving is not just looking at each other, it's looking in the same direction. Happy Valentine's Day," Monfils wrote on his Instagram.

Other players who shared photographs on February 14 included recently-crowned Rotterdam champion Felix Auger-Aliassime with girlfriend Nina Ghaibi, and American Frances Tiafoe, with girlfriend Ayan Broomfield.

Frances Tiafoe with girlfriend Ayan Broomfield (L); Felix Auger-Aliassime, with girlfriend Nina Ghaibi,. (Frances Tiafoe and Felix Auger-Aliassime Instagram)

Petra Kvitova and Naomi Osaka, meanwhile, uploaded posts wishing their fans and loved ones.

Kvitova, who scored a thumping 6-2, 6-0 win over Camila Giorgi at the 2022 Dubai Tennis Championships, uploaded a photograph of herself from the on-court interview, wishing everyone who had come out to support her in the stands.

Osaka, on the other hand, uploaded a message on her Instagram stories, saying she wished for more love and kindness all around.

Former World No.1s Carolina Wozniacki and Ana Ivanonic join in with special Valentine's wishes

Caroline Wozniacki and Ana Ivanovic

Active players were not the only ones sending their love out to the world this Valentine's as former World No. 1s Caroline Wozniacki and Ana Ivanovic also took to social media to share their wishes.

Wozniacki shared a photograph of her family featuring husband David Lee and daughter Olivia, who was born in July last year.

"Happy Valentine’s Day everybody, but especially to my two Valentines! I am a lucky girl! Thank you for choosing me every single day and for always being there for me! I love doing life with you!," Wozniacki wrote.

Ivanovic, meanwhile, posted a photograph with footballer husband Bastian Schweinsteiger on Instagram, writing "everday feels like Valentine's with you."

