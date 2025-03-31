In Pictures: Emma Navarro, Madison Keys, and other WTA stars make a sporty appearance at Charleston Open pre-tournament party

Emma Navarro and Madison Keys have been pictured at the glitzy Taste of Tennis event, which heralds the beginning of this week's Charleston Open. The event promised 'live entertainment, cuisine from BHC chefs, and the chance to rub elbows with top WTA stars'.

Ad

The Charleston Open is particularly close to Navarro's heart since it is owned and run by her father's company. Ben Navarro, whose net worth is estimated at $3 billion, operates the event through his firm, the Navarro Group, which also owns the tournament's major sponsor, The Credit One Bank.

Emma Navarro is seeded fourth in the draw, while Madison Keys, this year's Australian Open champion, is the second seed. Both were pictured on the red carpet at the Taste of Tennis event celebrating the start of the tournament.

Ad

Trending

Taste of Tennis Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/p/DH1KJEbxUJw/?img_index=4)

Taste of Tennis Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/p/DH1KJEbxUJw/?img_index=2)

Jessica Pegula is the number one seed this week. The World No. 4 is fresh from an impressive showing at the Miami Open, where she went all the way to the final before succumbing to World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 7-5, 6-2. Pegula also reached the final of last year's Charleston Open.

Ad

Madison Keys and Emma Navarro will be looking to improve on their previous Charleston results

Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Emma Navarro will be trying to better her previous results at her father's event. She reached the last 16 in 2024 but was dumped out of the tournament by Jacquelin Cristian in three sets. Madison Keys was beaten by the same player in the previous round.

Ad

Ons Jabeur won the title in 2023, defeating Belinda Bencic in the final. Keys was beaten again in the Round of 32 by Hailey Baptiste. Emma Navarro was still playing college tennis at the University of Virginia in 2023, and so didn't compete at the event. After last year's win over Katie Volynets, Navarro was interviewed by creditinecharlestonopen.com about playing on her home court:

"I played some good tennis, and, yeah, really fun playing at home in front of the Charleston crowd. And my friends and family are out tonight. So, yeah, definitely special playing at home."

Danielle Collins won the event in 2024 and is seeded seventh this year. Madison Keys will be looking to regain the form that saw her defeat Aryna Sabalenka in Melbourne. She was quickly dismissed by Sabalenka, 6-0, 6-1, in the Indian Wells semifinal, and went out early in Miami to Elina Avenasyan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback