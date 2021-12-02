Emma Raducanu dazzles in Dior at a recent event in London

Reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu was recently spotted attending an event celebrating renowned jewelers Tiffany & Co's partnership with The Prince's Trust in London.

Raducanu, 19, was wearing a dazzling black and white mini dress for the event, which was designed by the fashion house of Christian Dior. The party was held to support the Women Supporting Women initiative.

The Brit, along with other famous faces, assembled for the evening at the Old Bond Street in the English capital, which is the address of Tiffany's flagship store.

Emma Raducanu sports Dior at a recent event

Emma Raducanu poses for the shutterbugs at Tiffany's in London

Emma Raducanu's dress was reportedly designed by none other than Maria Grazia Chiuri herself; Chiuri is the Creative Director at Dior. The dress, which is part of the Cruise 22 collection, celebrates Greece's eternal beauty and history, which explains the design on the front of the Brit's dress.

A closer look at Emma Raducanu's appearance at the event

Naoko Sofia Patrizia Scintu, a celebrity makeup artist, posted photos of Emma Raducanu's makeup for the event on Instagram.

Below are some close-ups of Raducanu after she finished her makeup session:

Emma Raducanu's look for The Prince's Trust Event

Emma Raducanu sporting a heavy layer of makeup

In a separate Instagram post by the same makeup artist, we were also given a sneak peek of Raducanu getting ready for the evening.

"I’m heading out to the Middle East to finish my pre-season" - Emma Raducanu

During a recent media interaction at the ATP Champions Tour in London, Emma Raducanu announced her plans in the build-up to the 2022 Australian Open.

The teenager asserted that her pre-season was underway, during which fitness training was of paramount importance.

Raducanu also admitted that she needs to work on her foot speed given her recent struggles against the drop shot.

"I’m doing a pre-season and working hard on my fitness," Emma Raducanu said. "As you can tell, I need to work with my sprints to the net as I was getting drop-shotted."

The US Open champion revealed she plans to head to the Middle East to continue her preparations for the 2022 Australian Open.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"Then I’m heading out to the Middle East to finish my pre-season and then Christmas out there and flying to Australia from there on the 17th," she added.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala