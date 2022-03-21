In Pictures: Emma Raducanu enjoys some quality time driving a car and playing football in Indian Wells, California

World No. 13 Emma Raducanu recently posted pictures of her visit to Indian Wells, California during the 2022 BNP Paribas Open on her Instagram handle. From enjoying a car ride to playing football with the fans, one could witness the Brit enjoying some quality time in the California desert.

"Leaving pacific time🌴🌊☀️working through it & still smiling," Raducanu captioned the Instagram post.

Raducanu fell in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open to Petra Martic, 6-7(3), 6-4, 7-5.

Interestingly, in her two trips to Indian Wells so far, Raducanu has only won a single match. She suffered a first-round exit last year, losing to Aliaksandra Sasnovich in straight sets.

Despite not enjoying much success on the court, the 19-year-old took a lot of good memories with her from Indian Wells.

Raducanu also posted some intriguing pictures of her childhood on her Instagram stories in which she could be seen dressed as an astronaut. She even posted a picture of the time she started playing tennis and then compared it to her current gameplay.

Emma Raducanu set to feature at the Miami Open after her poor run in Indian Wells

Raducanu at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open

Following her disappointing performance at the BNP Paribas Open, the US Open champion will be seen competing at the Miami Open, starting March 22.

This will be the first time Raducanu will be playing at the Miami Open.

The Brit has been seeded 11th at the tournament following the withdrawals of Ashleigh Barty and Barbora Krejcikova. Apart from her, Naomi Osaka, Aryna Sabalenka, Simona Halep, and others will headline the WTA 1000 event.

Read: "I'd say Rafael Nadal, he is really fair and has unbelievable sportsmanship" - Emma Raducanu on which tennis player would make best chair umpire

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee