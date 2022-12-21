In Pictures: Porsche ambassador Emma Raducanu hits the racetrack at Brands Hatch in the 911 GT3

Former US Open winner Emma Raducanu recently experienced the Porsche 911 GT3, a high-performance sports car, at Brands Hatch, England. The Brit took some time off her busy schedule to hit the racetrack in the fancy sports car.

Raducano took her first summer lesson at the Porsche Experience Centre Silverstone earlier this season. She was now invited to hop onto one of the 911 GT3 cars. The British No. 1 drove the car alongside Porsche Carrera Cup GB Junior driver Adam Smalley.

Here are some of the pictures:

Reflecting on her experience of driving the sports car, Raducanu said that she had to learn the ABCs of being a "champion driver." She further added that she preferred to be on the inside of the fence than to just watch it as just a spectator.

“I loved driving the 911 GT3, it was so much fun to drive, and I learned a lot about the testing and practice that helps build the skills of a champion driver,” Raducanu said. “It was amazing to add to my memories of being a spectator here and now be driving myself. I much prefer being this side of the fence!”

Raducanu heaped praise on her co-driver, Adam. She also explained how "rewarding" it was for her to know more about the car.

“It was great to have Adam here with me, that was definitely the best way to understand the circuit and get to know the 911 GT3 in detail. It was rewarding to find the ultimate balance between throttle and brake, as I explored the potential of the car,” Emma added. “As my confidence and commitment grew, the racing lines started to flow together so I could maintain speed through the corners.”

Investitures 2022: Emma Raducanu Among Recipients

The former World No. 10 shared how as a child she visited the race track with her father a couple of times. She further expressed her excitement at getting behind the wheel of the race car after years of watching it from the stands.

"As Brands Hatch is my local track, I visited with my dad many times when I was younger and always enjoyed watching the races, particularly with the Porsches,” said Emma.

She added:

“It was great to see behind the scenes at the Carrera Cup GB earlier this year, but even then, I only saw the racing from the grandstands. So it was exciting to lap the circuit at speed today, and a real treat to try the 911 GT3.”

Raducanu became Porsche's new brand ambassador earlier this year.

