In pictures: Emma Raducanu explores the streets of Shenyang, China amidst her US Open 2023 absence

Emma Raducanu had to withdraw from the 2023 US Open due to injury. Recently, the Brit has been seen making the most of her time off the court as she was spotted on an outing to explore the streets of Shenyang, China.

Persistent wrist injuries have kept Raducanu out of action from the tour since the 2023 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. She later underwent minor surgeries on her wrists and ankle to resolve the recurring problems that had been affecting the Brit's performance for years.

Raducanu is utilizing her recovery time by exploring the streets of Shenyang amidst the New York Grand Slam. In a few pictures shared on social media, the 2021 US Open champion can be seen posing in the midst of artistic Chinese decor and lighting.

Raducanu also flaunted her photography skills as she shared random landscape pictures that she had snapped during the trip.

Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu has already begun preparations for a return to competitive tennis.

The 20-year-old was recently spotted training on the practice courts of Shenyang as she aims to participate in an exhibition tournament in Macau this year.

Emma Raducanu yet to win a match at the US Open since her title triumph in 2021

Emma Raducanu became the first-ever qualifier to win a Grand Slam in tennis history when she bagged the 2021 US Open title. However, the British sensation has not been able to win a single match in the New York Major since then.

Raducanu's efforts to defend the US Open title last year failed miserably when she suffered a first-round loss against Alize Cornet 6-3, 6-3. Having withdrawn from the competition this year, Raducanu still waits for her first win at the Grand Slam since 2021.

In a recent conversation with The Sunday Times, Raducanu spoke about the massive expectations that were imposed on her since the historic triumph, something which has been difficult for the youngster to deal with.

"I was under so much pressure to perform, people had no idea what was going on and I had to have this façade, to keep everything inside. It has been really hard. And then to be scrutinised for it when they don’t know what is going on." Raducanu said.

Emma Raducanu last played at the 2023 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, where she succumbed to a 6-2, 6-1 defeat against Jelena Ostapenko in the first round.